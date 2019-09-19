Note: This story appears in the Thursday, Sept. 19 newspaper on Page A1.
Rejoice, you tiny artists: amid the stacks of books at the Athens Public Library is now a place dedicated to children’s artwork.
Art in the local libraries is nothing new — the Athens location features rotating exhibits each month, featuring a wide variety of styles and mediums. (This month, the library showcases five bodies of work from adult artists, ranging from recycled materials to knitted tea cozies.)
But children’s art is important, too, youth services librarians Jenny Strickmaker and Sue Gallagher believed. So, following more than a year of planning, the kid’s gallery space is now home to its first batch of art.
“This is so exciting,” Strickmaker said. “It’s been in talks for quite a while — at least a year. A new manager came in who was really on-board because she’d had something similar in Nelsonville.”
On display is watercolors made by children who attended painting workshops held earlier this month. There were two sessions with 10 kids each, led by local artist Terry Fortkamp.
“She just started talking to (the kids) about watercolors themselves, so we started out with little, tiny pieces and she graduated them up into larger pieces,” Strickmaker said.
Fortkamp taught the students several techniques for watercolor painting, including how dry and wet brushes change the texture, crayon on watercolors, and more. The children ranged in age from 3 to 14 years old.
The gallery utilizes a track to support the art mounted on foam board, which Strickmaker hopes to reuse for future gallery installations. Funding for the gallery is very limited, and so saving any money possible is necessary. A few frames were donated to help start the gallery, which was used to frame artwork drawn by author and illustrator David Catrow.
Catrow visited the library in late 2016, and served as the inspiration for the gallery, Strickmaker said. Several large illustrations he made during his visit are also on display.
“He left these for us, so we had those framed,” she said. “He was kind of the inspiration for us getting this art wall. Then it took a while to get the conversation going.”
Plans for future gallery shows are already in the works. Next month, Ann Robert will lead children in an origami workshop.
“So we’re going to do a mural, do trees and grasses and stuff,” she said. “We’re going to make birds and butterflies, and hang those actually from the lights.”
The lights are in front of the gallery wall where the mural will be, and the hope is the combination mural and hanging origami will create a 3D landscape. Strickmaker listed several other ideas she has planned for the future, including some painting projects that would likely be best held until the workshop could be held outdoors once more. However, she’s determined to keep the gallery up-to-date and refreshed monthly.
“We have plenty of ideas for this,” she said.
