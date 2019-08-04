Note: This story appears in the Sunday, Aug. 4 newspaper on Page A1.
Harvest of Ohio LLC, the company wanting to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Athens, has been investigated by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy on whether it properly claimed status as a minority-owned business when it applied for its Ohio dispensary licenses, according to court records.
The company has denied any wrongdoing and the court case in Franklin County is not directly about the investigation itself, but whether a document related to the investigation can be made public.
The Athens dispensary received its provisional license in June of 2018, and Harvest of Ohio also received licenses for two other locations in the state at the same time.
“The Board later investigated Harvest related to its status as an economically disadvantaged group,” the pharmacy board said in a court document filed July 15. “Based upon Harvest’s operating agreement and additional information discovered by the Board, Harvest was issued three notices alleging that it does not meet the criteria for licensure as an economically disadvantaged group.”
The applications said that 51 percent of Harvest of Ohio LLC is owned by a Cleveland business woman who is black. She testified at a July 10 court hearing that she is president and majority owner of Harvest of Ohio. She was asked the basis on which Harvest claimed it is an economically disadvantaged business.
“I’m a black female,” she responded.
State law requires at least 15 percent of dispensary licenses be issued to businesses that are owned by members of economically disadvantaged groups.
Harvest stated in a court filing that it formed its businesses in such a way as to create a minority-owned business that would entitle them to a license award under that provision of law.
The pharmacy board stated in court papers that the board has alleged the Cleveland businesswoman does not have actual operational control of Harvest of Ohio and therefore Harvest does not meet the definition of an economically disadvantaged group.
In a July 10 court filing, Harvest of Ohio disputed it acted improperly.
“...The Board has not proven any wrongdoing and has not yet extended an opportunity to be heard by Harvest,” the document states. “Plaintiff disputes any wrongdoing. This dispute has not even been heard in the administrative process, much less by this court.”
According to a court document filed by the pharmacy board, Harvest was sent three (one for each dispensary license) “Notices of Opportunity for Hearing Proposal to Take Disciplinary Action against Medical Marijuana Dispensary Provisional License.”
The issue of the court case is whether that notice can be made public. Harvest of Ohio filed suit last month in Franklin County Common Pleas Court seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary and permanent injunctions to block release of the notices. The pharmacy board is opposing Harvest’s request.
The July 10 hearing was on the request for the temporary restraining order. As of Friday, Judge William Woods had not issued a ruling, according to the court’s online docket, but the pharmacy board has agreed not to release the notices until the matter is resolved.
On July 1, the Cincinnati Enquirer filed a public records request with the pharmacy board for the notices, and the board gave the newspaper a portion of the notices. The board then notified Harvest it was planning to release the notices in their entirety July 11. Harvest filed the lawsuit July 10.
The Messenger contacted the pharmacy board on Friday with several questions, including whether the provisional license for the Athens facility has been put on hold and whether Harvest has requested a hearing, but the board responded it could not provide any information while the request for the temporary restraining order is pending.
None of the three dispensaries have yet opened.
