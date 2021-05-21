OhioHealth and Live Healthy Appalachia announced Friday they are bringing back a lifestyle program focused on building the resilience of healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.
“We’re pleased to once again lend our support to this important program,” Rhonda Dixon, chief nursing officer for OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital said. “We’ve heard back from OhioHealth associates who participated in the fall that it was valuable and helped them make lifestyle changes and build their resilience in a difficult time.”
The supportive 18-session program empowers care providers to care for themselves by building a self-care routine that includes eating more nourishing whole foods, moving more and managing daily stress.
“The weekly class time sharing with other caregivers helped me normalize obstacles to overcome, as well as find manageable ways to make healthier lifestyle habits in my journey”, Courtney Collins, BSN, RN at OhioHealth Physician Group and past participant of the program said.
The program is facilitated by Live Healthy Appalachia and funded by the Peoples Bank Foundation and donor support through the OhioHealth Foundation. OhioHealth will provide all of the program lab work at no cost.
“The Self-Care for Caregivers class was particularly meaningful for me because it gave me a structured framework for adding healthier habits to my busy life,” Dr. Jane Broecker, MD at OhioHealth Physician Group who participated in the pilot said. “Doing the class with other health care providers was fun and provided the camaraderie of a support group."
“We recognize the ongoing need to allow caregivers the space to pay attention to their own care and wellbeing and we’re thrilled to be able to build on the success of the Self-Care for Caregivers pilot that was supported by the Athens County Foundation last fall,” Amy Lipka, Director of Adult Education for Live Healthy Appalachia said.
Enrollment is available on a first-come first-served basis, and scholarships are available to any frontline healthcare workers that live or work in Athens or Washington County.
The program is slated to begin on June 15th. Informational sessions will be held June 3 and June 8. For more information visit https://livehealthyappalachia.org/what-we-do/chip/self-care-for-healthcare.html
