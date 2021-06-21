Soon, you might be able to ride your ATV through Nelsonville.
Nelsonville City Council will be bringing legislation that would allow limited all-terrain vehicle (ATV) use along certain corridors, which Council members say will be a tourism incentive to the city.
Council Member Justin Booth said allowing some use of ATVs in city-limits has been a subject of interest since he moved to Nelsonville 20 years ago. Now, he said, this legislation has been a long time coming and he is excited to bring it forward for a vote.
Several other local jurisdictions, including nearby Wayne National Forest, recently allowed for some ATV use. In 2017, the Wayne National Forest began opening trails for ATVs.
The Nelsonville ordinance was recently moved out of the Planning and Development Committee for regular Council debate.
“We're trying to tap into the folks that come to ride the trails, to make Nelsonville a destination,” Booth said. “It’s kind of a no-brainer in my mind.”
The ordinance, up for first reading the next time Nelsonville convenes (the last general meeting was cancelled due to lack of quorum), allows for limited ATV use along the entire stretch of Canal Street and on John Lloyd Evans Memorial Drive.
It also only permits ATV use during daylight hours. Operators must use street-legal vehicles and be licensed.
Booth, who researched the issue during the Planning and Development Commission process, said the ordinance could help bring desired tourism to the city and stimulate the economy.
He added the ordinance would be something of a trial, and the city could simply not renew it if it is not working out.
Elizabeth Jones, council member and fellow P&D Committee, said she wholeheartedly supported the legislation — and said there could be a strong economic benefit.
“I feel that making certain corridors in Nelsonville ATV-friendly will hopefully entice people to use Nelsonville as homebase for recreational pursuits in the region,” Jones said. “And we feel really strongly Nelsonville is a place to come, pursue your outdoor activities.”
Since most city roads are off limits to ATVs, Jones said if the legislation were to pass, she expects most people would comply with the restrictions of access to much of residential Nelsonville.
“We expect people to be respectful of where we’re saying they can be,” Jones said.
Booth and Jones said the Committee has been in contact with City Manager Scott Frank and Nelsonville Police Department Chief Scott Fitch to discuss the ordinance and make sure the city was on the same page.
Fitch told The Messenger he supported the legislation and agreed it would be an economic benefit to the city.
However, he said to expect “growing pains” should the ordinance be passed. The growing pains, he said, would be educating ATV users and concerned citizens alike about constraints and where and how they can be used in town.
However, he expects most people to be mindful of new rules.
“Will there be some people that violate the law?” Fitch said. “Sure — the same way we have people with vehicles.”
He said unless violations are blatant flouts of the law, he expects most encounters with law enforcement would only be cautionary and officers would advise ATV users of the law.
A concern of residents could be the noise created by ATVs. In some larger cities like Cincinnati, large groups of ATV and dirt bike users often patrol the streets late at night, to the displeasure of local residents.
While the idea of a congregation of raucous riders turning in Nelsonville might be far-fetched, Jones said newer models of ATVs and similar vehicles are much quieter than they used to be.
Additionally, she said the proposed ordinance follows much of what the Wayne National Forest regulations are, which strictly control the decibel level of ATVs — which means no loud throttling.
She, like Booth, highlighted the fact this ordinance is a trial and can be revoked if things don't work out.
“We really heard the pros and the cons and weighed them carefully, but we’re wanting to put something forward and try to encourage people to come to Nelsonville and pursue outdoor recreation,” Jones said.
