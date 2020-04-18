For almost two decades, Athens youngsters have enjoyed playing on the large grassy area between the Athens Public Library and the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway.
Just over the edge of the large, grassy hill that young Athenians and visitors alike have played upon, a group of hard workers has come together to produce an outdoor play space using all-natural materials. Willow trees intertwine and weave together creating shelters and walls out of living plants.
Jamison Betit, owner of Functional Integrated Training, a personal training company, said he was contacted by ACPL director Nick Tepe about the project, who in turn was handed the project by previous Athens branch manager Julie Standish in 2018.
“For a long time families have enjoyed playing on the “mound” amphitheater that was constructed along with the library’s addition in 2002, and we wanted to expand on that experience for our families with a natural playspace that would give kids and adults more spaces to play and interact with nature,” Tepe explained. “We had originally planned a big kickoff and volunteer event for Earth Day later this month, which has of course been cancelled, but we are moving forward with constructing the space since that has to happen during the next two months, and construction like this is exempted from the stay at home order as long as the workers observe safety precautions.”
The work’s timeliness is crucial due to the nature of working with live plants.
Also working on the project is Erik Peterson, owner of Fern Hollow Farm, as well as Ben Stewart, a local builder.
He is brilliant at landscape design, native plant identification and construction,” Betit said. “I am eternally grateful for the help Erik has provided in this process.”
The willow tree domes are nearly complete and are available for folks to check out, if they are mindful of social distancing, Tepe said.
“This spot will be a whimsical play space for children to explore,” Betit commented.
The team also plans to install two pollinator beds for native plant species. These spaces will act as learning models about pollinators and the importance of these plants for the environment and well being. In the center of the mound amphitheater, the group will be constructing an interactive sundial made of stone and Athens brick. The sundial will allow for individuals to act as the “gnomon,” or the part of a sundial that casts a shadow.
“We will construct an opening arch way to welcome folks to the new space,” Betit wrote via email. “Once they enter the archway this is where a giant tire structure designed for climbing, crawling and exploring will be, then the space flows into a walking ramp that will lead to an earth dome.”
The structure is made by filling environmentally-friendly bags with rammed dirt and molded into a design. Several shade-producing trees will also be planted surrounding the area. The final pieces will be vaulting obstacles and balance obstacles around the backside of the mound.
Following the construction, there are plans for Passion Works Studio artists to add vibrant art to the outside of the dome.
This new outdoor play space joins other outdoor projects that the library system has pursued over the last few years. These include community garden beds at the Chauncey and Glouster libraries and the outdoor stage at the Nelsonville library. The Wells library in Albany has had an outdoor garden space for some time that was enhanced with the addition of a picnic table last year, thanks to a donation from the Friends of the Athens Library. The Plains library has also been seeing some improvements, including a bus shelter give by the Athens Public Transit. New electric car chargers are also installed at the Athens Library.
“Finding ways to expand and enhance our programming and patron spaces into the outdoors, and giving our patrons new opportunities to spend time outside and learn about the natural world in our area have always been important to our services,” Tepe said. “We will continue to find ways to enhance our patrons’ experiences and opportunities to be outdoors at all of our libraries.”
The library’s other services are still available even though the physical locations remain closed until further notice.
“At times like this, libraries are more important than ever as people need access to good information, diversion through a good book or movie, education for themselves and their families, and connection to the wider world,” said Tepe. “We are committed to ensuring that we meet those needs, even while our physical locations are closed.”
Anyone can access free WiFi in all library parking lots and at additional WiFi hotspots in Amesville and New Marshfield. ACPL library cards also allow access to eBooks, audiobooks, films and TV series, comics, research databases, educational courses, craft workshops, magazines and music.
The libraries’ staff are thinking about additional creative ways they might reach out to patrons; visit their @MyACPL social media accounts for details. Facebook storytime live streams with familiar faces, a weekly poem performance and writing prompt with Athens Poet Laureate Wendy McVicker, and personalized video tutorials on how to access ACPL’s online resources for the first time are some of the ideas that the staff have implemented.
An eLibrary version of an ACPL library card is available for those without library cards by visiting myacpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.