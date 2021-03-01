The Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board (317 Board) has announced a new partnership with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) that will allow employers to be reimbursed for expenses related to workplace policy revisions and employee training on the topic of substance use.
The BWC Substance Use Recovery and Workplace Safety Program will cover expenses such as:
- Development or review of an employer’s substance use policies, including a legal review
- Trainings to teach employees about their workplace’s substance use policies
- Trainings to enable supervisors to better manage employees in recovery
- Drug testing for prospective or existing employees in recovery
“Meaningful employment is integral to recovery in the way that it provides individuals with structure, purpose, community, and financial self-sufficiency,” Deputy Director of the 317 Board Svea Maxwell said. “We are excited to offer these resources from the BWC to local employers, which will support both area business and people in recovery.”
The announcement invited business owners in Athens, Hocking, and Vinton counties to attend an online information session via Zoom on Tuesday, March 23 at 2 p.m. at https://zoom.us/j/98262094465?pwd=eitVSUt3bTNFNy8wRy9TKzRlUHRFdz09#success (Meeting ID: 982 6209 4465 | Passcode: 006332).
“We are pleased to partner with the Athens-Hocking-Vinton ADAMHS Board to bring this benefit to local employers,” BWC Regional Business Development Manager Bob Braun said. “Our goal is to equip employers with tools that help their staff effectively manage substance use issues in the workplace. Substance use has worsened during the pandemic, so providing these resources will create healthier, safer, and more inclusive workplaces.”
Participating businesses and their employees will also have access to BWC’s Better You, Better Ohio!® a free health and wellness benefit designed to encourage healthy lifestyles.
Interested employers can learn more about the Substance Use Recovery and Workplace Safety Program and enroll online on the BWC website at bit.ly/SURWSP.
