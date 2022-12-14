Twenty puppies are looking for an eventual good forever home this Christmas season after they were rescued from a West Virginia home recently.
Local animal rescue Bella Run Equine (BRE) is currently processing 20 puppies that were rescued from a West Virginia home where the owner had been evicted and left them behind.
According to Rachel Bendler, BRE director, there were a total of 20 puppies and two mothers. All 20 puppies and one mother dog have been caught, with volunteers setting and checking humane traps regularly for the second mother dog. Volunteers from the organization were given two days to remove the dogs as property owners threatened to shoot the remaining animals.
“They are your Heinz 57 Supremes ... just a bunch of cuter-than-Christmas Appalachian doodles,” Bendler explained to The Messenger. “The best brown dogs you’ve ever had a chance to adopt.”
Bendler detailed the circumstances that led to BRE being able to accept the puppies here, when other agencies in West Virginia did not have room for them.
“They were actually from Clay County, West Virginia. The good samaritan who called us had called every rescue in her area and none were accepting dogs, so she reached out to us,” she said. “We knew we were quite literally their only option, so we accepted them.”
While they are immediately available for fostering, they will not be able to be adopted for at least a month.
“They are available to be fostered immediately and will be available for adoption in the next month or so, after they receive their booster shots. Adopters who wish to get the pups in their homes now can foster-to-adopt, where they technically foster until we can make sure that all vetting has been completed properly,” she said.
Bendler said that as of late Wednesday afternoon, the other dog had not been trapped to be taken to Athens, “but rescuers are still working to get her for as long as the landowner will allow.”
She explained that the dogs have some health issues, but they are currently being well taken care of by BRE.
“They all came in with fleas and worms. Thankfully, the mother dogs did a good job feeding them and the pups weren’t too thin, but the mother dog we were able to trap is definitely underweight. We had to refeed her slowly, so she wouldn’t vomit after each meal, she was so ravenous from not having proper nutrition and from supporting so many pups. We call her Nala, no doubt all of the pups are alive because of her, as she was even nursing pups that weren’t her own,” Bendler said. “Now, she is able to eat well and the pups are transitioning onto a mash to give her a break. They are all expected to make full recoveries and are all doing well so far.”
While the group is not certain how so many puppies were living under the same roof, she did offer a possible explanation as to what the circumstances might have been at the home.
“I think that in areas where poverty is such an issue, Athens County included, it is hard for people to keep up with even the most basic of vet care. For example, this resident was getting evicted from his home, so spaying and deworming his dogs was probably the least of his worries.
“Animal neglect also often goes hand in hand with ignorance, I find that a lot of people STILL just think ‘Whelp, dogs have fleas,’ or ‘Dang it. My female dogs had pups again.’ Our organization works hard to educate and help wherever we can,” Bendler said. “Whenever people want to surrender pups but want to keep the mothers, we try to get the mothers spayed to prevent the cycle from repeating. It’s making very small ripples in a big pond of troubles, but we’ve seen it make a direct difference.”
Bendler added that Bella Run Equine’s primary goal is to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home at-risk horses and dogs.
“We find homes by word of mouth, Petfinder and our page on Facebook. We have a very small crew here who works tirelessly to rehab and prepare animals for adoption so that when they are ready to go we can get them adopted and take in more. Our organization is run exclusively on donations and grants. This year has been one of the slowest years when it comes to donations but one of the most demanding when it comes to animals needing help.
“When volunteers are working against the clock due to an imminent threat to the animals’ safety, it takes a large amount of teamwork and resources to make sure that the animals receive the necessary care in a short amount of time. These may have just been cold pups in a mud hole a couple of days ago, but now they are Bella Run puppies. We are working hard to make sure they have better days ahead.”
She went on to say that at the rescue, the intake process for puppies involves physical examination, behavioral assessment, vaccines, deworming and microchipping. Puppies are split into smaller groups according to size and personality, as dividing them makes them easier to identify and keep clean and healthy.
Bella Run Equine is seeking help with fostering these little ones. If you are interested in adopting, the option to “foster-to-adopt” until your pup is spayed/neutered is also possible.
The adoption fee is $250 which includes vaccinations, booster shots, deworming, microchipping, and spay/neuter when the pups are old enough.
Fosters are given all the resources needed to care for the animal such as vet care, food, and any medication required. Email bellarunadoptions@gmail.com or call/text 740-707-0793 for information on fostering and adopting.
