Local efforts to help citizens impacted by Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine continue.
Two Athens breweries — Jackie O’s and Little Fish Brewing Company — are also helping relief efforts in the Ukraine.
Little Fish Brewing Company held a fundraiser on April 20, in which a portion of their food and beer sales went to Razom for Ukraine, a nonprofit organization that provides medical supplies. Bobcats for Ukraine set up a table to collect donations for its efforts, which aid UA First Aid, an initiative run by a group Ukrainians who are either living in Athens or lived in Athens and went back home.
According to Little Fish’s Facebook page, the brewery and Bobcats for Ukraise raised a total of over $1,185 for Ukraine relief efforts.
The brewery did a group tour on Thursday and asked the participants to make a donation for the experience, to which they gladly said yes, said Sean White, co-founder and head brewer at Little Fishing Brewing Company.
“We raised $167 through that tour, and if any other groups would be interested in a similar experience, they can get in touch with us through Facebook messenger or our website,” he said.
The brewery currently sells WEkraine, a rye whiskey-barrel-aged imperial milk stout. For every glass of the beer purchased, the brewery will donate $1; for every crowler, it will donate $4.
“(Helping others) is built into our business model,” said Sean White, co-founder and head brewer at Little Fishing Brewing Company. “We have supported many things over our seven years in business — Black Lives Matter, various nonprofits... When we do our small part, hopefully it makes a difference.”
Jackie O’s is putting its own spin on helping out.
The brewery is working on a barrel-aged stout blend, that will be out before the end of June, said Jackie O’s president and founder, Art Oestrike.
The brewery partnered with Resolve, an open-source collaboration with other breweries, but is making a barrel-aged stout blend, named Kameniari.
“We are known for our barrel-aged program. We felt like this was the best step in regards to raising funds for the humanitarian efforts,” he said. “When we do something we’re best known for, we can make more of an impact.”
“Kameniari” is the name of a poem by Ukrainian poet Ivan Franko (1856–1916). The poem has become a symbol of the Ukrainian people’s resilience.
“We should have about $8,000 coming out of that beer,” said Oestrike. He also noted that the beer will only be sold in Jackie O’s facilities.
Jackie O’s proceeds will support the efforts of UA First Aid. According to its website, the group’s main goal is to provide first aid kits and other goods that help save the lives of Ukranians.
Plans are being organized for Jackie O’s Taproom and Brewery, 25 Campbell St., to host an event in July — hopefully during Brew Week, July 8-16. The event will raise money and awareness for Ukrainian humanitarian efforts, Oestrike said.
For Oestrike, the effort is a personal one. He has Ukrainian neighbors who have been “friends forever.”
“It hits home pretty hard,” he said.
Besides the breweries and Bobcats for Ukraine, other efforts to help in the Ukraine include fundraising performances by Slavalachia, an American/Belarusian/Ukrainian folk alliance. Members of the group who are still in the United States performed Thursday at the Union.
Proceeds from the show, which included raffles and a silent auction, benefitted UA First Aid.
