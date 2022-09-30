Athens Fire Department is investigating a blaze that damaged an office building at 10 Hope Drive on Thursday night.
According to a press release, a report of smoke coming from the building was made a 5:24 p.m. Thursday. Besides Athens Fire Department, Richland and Amesville volunteer fire departments and Athens County EMS were dispatched.
Upon arrival, smoke was discovered coming from the attic area. Firefighters found and extinguished the fire in a back office area, confining it to the room of origin, the press release said.
The building was unoccupied at the time. Damages were estimated at $75,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority also assisted at the scene.
Athens Fire Chief Robert Rymer reminds residents to check their smoke detectors regularly.
Columbia Twp. trustees move meeting
Columbia Township Trustees will meet at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the fire station. This meeting replaces the Oct. 3 regular monthly meeting.
Data Processing Board to meet
The Athens County Data Processing Board will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, first floor, Courthouse Annex.
Bikepath spur repairs to start soon
Alan Stone Co. Inc., a contractor for the City of Athens, will begin work on the slip repair project soon.
The work, expected to start Monday, will require a complete closure of the bikeway spur between Armitage Road and University Estates Boulevard for the duration of the project, according to a press release.
The project is expected to be completed by December 2022.
