As Athens anticipates the Super Bowl with Joe Burrow-mania at an all time high, several local businesses are offering special products or donating a portion of proceeds to celebrate the star quarterback and champion of local food security.
The Athens Messenger is offering limited-edition T-Shirts celebrating Burrow, “Just a Kid from Athens,” available for pick-up at our office for $16.09 after tax. We also have multiple Joe Burrow posters available. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.
Bagel Street Deli is offering Cincinnati-style chili, along with the “Pride of Ohio” meal deal through Feb. 13. For each Pride of Ohio meal, $1 will support the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. Both specials are available to order online.
Courtside Pizza is offering a “Nati Pie” made with Cincinnati’s famous skyline chili, through Feb. 13. For every Nati Pie purchased, 20% of the cost will be donated to the food pantry at Athens City Schools.
Donkey Coffee is offering ‘Cup of Joe,’ a light or dark blend house coffee, as well as the ‘Who Dey Latte,’ a blend of chocolate and cinnamon topped with whipped cream and orange and black sprinkles. The specials are offered through Feb. 13, with 10% of each order benefitting the Athens County Food Pantry.
Jackie O’s Brewery will donate $1 from select pints and $3 from select pitchers through Feb. 13 to benefit the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.
Ohio is Home has new T-Shirt designs to celebrate Burrow available on their website.
Zonez is selling three special T-Shirts for the Super Bowl through the end of the day on Tuesday, Feb. 8, with links to the products available on the company’s Facebook page. With each sale, 20% of proceeds will be donated to the Southeast Ohio Food Bank.
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.
The Athens Messenger Editor Alex Hulvalchick contributed to this story.
