Local celebrity Lou Horvath, aka The Voice of the Convo, won a national Spring Home Improvement Sweepstakes hosted by APG Media of Ohio, which owns The Athens Messenger and Athens NEWS.
A long time-subscriber to The Athens Messenger and Athens NEWS reader, Horvath’s name was randomly chosen out of all the entires nationwide to win a check for $5,000, a turn of events that took the renowned public address announcer completely by surprise.
The Albany resident recalled how sometime last month he received an email inviting him to simply fill out a form to enter the sweepstakes.
Contest email invitations are sent to users who have participated in APG Ohio contests or sweepstakes powered by Second Street in the past and opt-in to receiving future communications. There are no fees and entrants do not have to be a subscriber to enter any of the sweepstakes.
In response to the email, Horvath entered the contest with no expectations of ever winning.
However, once he was notified of his good fortune, Horvath immediately knew what to do with the money. He specified that, “We had been planning to have some work done on our patio. So this money will sure come in handy.”
Originally from Bellaire, Horvath was graduated from Bellaire High School. In 1967 he joined the army and eventually ended up going to Vietnam and remaining there from 1968 to 1970.
On his return to the U.S., Horvath moved to Athens to attend Ohio University where he studied sociology.He chose this major because, “I’ve always been curious about how things work.”
He earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1973 and went on to get his master’s in 1975.
Next, Horvath worked for the Social Security Administration. There, he performed public information-based duties such as writing newspaper articles, conducting seminars and fulfilling radio and television assignments.
During this time, Horvath discovered that he had no apprehensions about working in front of a crowd — all of which helped his natural talent for public speaking evolve.
He eventually retired from the SSA after working there for 31 years.
Later, when his son was in junior high school, Horvath soon discovered that the Alexander Spartans Soccer Team did not have a designated address announcer. for tournament games.
When no one else stepped up to take the job, Horvath volunteered for the position and soon found himself announcing for the division-four sectional tournament held in Albany.
Once the sectionals were finished, he got to host a tournament entitled, “Hoops,” that was being hosted at OU’s Convocation Center. There, he attracted the attention of some members of the university’s athletic department — all of which provided him with opportunities to start announcing women’s soccer and volleyball, both men’s and women’s basketball and football games.
As a result, Horvath was dubbed, “The Voice of the Convo,” and became famous for coining the phrase, “It’s Basketball: 30!”
Currently, Horvath still announces sporting events for both Alexander High School and OU.
In addition, Horvath became the first Vietnam War veteran to serve on the Veterans Service Committee in Athens County.
According to legions of local residents, Horvath’s contributions to local sporting events have earned him a certain level of celebrity status. However, he maintains that “all being a celebrity means to me is that a lot of people know me.”
Looking back on his history as a public address announcer, Horvath feels the aspect of this ongoing adventure he’s enjoyed the most is, “Watching the kids in high school and college I’ve been covering over the years develop as both athletes and people.”
When he’s not announcing sporting events, Horvath is one of the founding members of the band, “Backwords.” Formed between 1984-85, he described the brand of music he and his bandmates play as “old time rock and roll.”
When he was first notified about winning the sweepstakes, Horvath admits that he was a bit skeptical and needed to be convinced that this wasn’t part of some elaborate scam.
In conjunction, he noted that “With so many people out out there trying to cheat people out of their money it’s a good idea to make sure the contest you’ve been informed you won is legit.”
Horvath advises anyone who might find themselves in this position to first, never open an email with an unfamiliar name or address attached to it. Secondly, He strongly suggests doing a Google search to find out if the company behind the alleged contest is real.
Lastly, Horvath maintains that, “Regardless of how much money you’ve been told you’ve won, it’s a good idea to steer clear of any strangers who want instant access to your bank account.”
The next APG Ohio sweepstakes powered by Second Street begins August 1. Look for it on our websites: athensmesenger.com and athensnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.