Across Athens County, enthusiasm and local campaigns are beginning to pop up in support of the 2020 Census, the results of which will be used to allocate federal spending here and throughout the United States.
Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel is among the local leaders of a new initiative called “Athens County Counts.”
The aim of the Census, conducted nationally every 10 years, is to get an accurate count of all residents. The local group has identified several populations considered to be hard to reach, such as:
- Children 5 years old and younger, especially non-white children of those ages
- Homeless people
- Off-campus Ohio University students
- International residents, who despite not having citizenship are required to respond
- Low-income households
But how does one know where they should be counted? Many residents of Athens County only live here to attend Ohio University or Hocking College.
“If you live here 51 percent of the time, you need to be counted here,” Chmiel said, adding that this would apply to students at the universities.
The Census allows the government funding to be accurately distributed. Athens County has repeatedly been known as the poorest county in the state, and it also has among Ohio’s lowest Census response rates. Chmiel aims to have Athens County record an “above average” response rate in 2020.
About $675 billion will be distributed in accordance with the results of the Census, which leads into things like public works, food assistance programs, hospitals, schools, roads and more. Ohio’s main federal assistance funds come in the form of Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and highway planning and construction.
Where the potential change in funding will be seen the most is in the county’s poorest communities, Chmiel explained. He noted that individuals living in poor communities are the least likely to be counted, due to residents often not answering their doors, which skews the collected data to make the area appear wealthier. This can force a village, township or other government to conduct a second survey, costing further local funds.
Chmiel said that residents concerned of their privacy in regards to taking the Census should be aware that there is no personal data connection, and that none of an individuals answers that could be traceable back to them are allowed to be used.
The goal is to simply know how many individuals are located in an area, Chmiel said.
The population counts found in the Census also will be the indicator used to determine a state’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
There are two ways to take the Census, once it is released: online and on a paper form. The survey will become available in the spring, but currently efforts are dedicated to spreading the word, gathering help for collecting data and other forms of associated planning.
April 1, 2020 is Census Day, when the survey will become available. Those who do not respond will receive follow-ups in the following weeks, either through phone calls or in-person visits to residences.
