While Athens is unequivocally home to Bobcats Nation, one group of alumni from another state institution feels there’s always room for rooting on more than one team.
And a former Athens judge is leading the way for a local chapter of a club whose members bleed Scarlet and Gray rather than White and Hunter Green.
Bill Grim recently took the reins of the local chapter of The Ohio State University Alumni Club as its new president and hopes to expand its membership and visibility in the community. He succeeds Brian Hall as the club’s president.
“Brian Hall has done a great job these past six years and it was time for him to take a rest,” Grim said.
Grim said the group was originally formed in 1947, and while “from time to time, it has gone dormant,” he was part of its reactivation in 2015.
Grim graduated from OSU with his bachelor of arts degree in 1969. He went on to receive his law degree from the Columbus-based university in 1974.
“OSU has a presence in all 88 counties, but there are not alumni groups in every city,” he said, mentioning that the group is active in the nearby counties of Muskingum, Fairfield and Ross.
“If you go on the alumni association website, you will see that there are clubs throughout the world,” he said.
According to data provided to Grim from the Ohio State Alumni Association office in Columbus, 663 OSU alumni list Athens County as home. That number includes 38 law, 32 medicine, 20 dentistry and 99 education degrees.
“We are proud of our school not only for its athletic teams, but also for its academic credentials and its contribution of professionals to Athens County,” he said.
Grim said that the group gathers to watch select games and hosts other events throughout the year.
“We generally gather for at least one game each year to watch the football game,” he said, adding, that the group also tries to plan watch parties and events for the basketball team, too, especially during the Big 10 Tournament each March.
And there could be more teams to watch play the Buckeyes in the near future with the recent announcement that both UCLA and the University of Southern California will be joining the Big 10 at the start of the 2024 football season.
Those additions to the Big 10 could have interesting repercussions on the conference and the entire collegiate sporting scene, something that is not lost on Grim.
“I haven’t wrapped my head yet around there being 14 teams in the Big 10,” Grim said, noting, though, that is a major benefit to those playing for the West Coast teams once the Bruins and the Trojans join the esteemed midwestern conference.
“There is probably a financial benefit to it and there’s probably a recruiting benefit to it,” too, he said, explaining that athletes who are from the West Coast may be more likely to want to attend a midwestern university than they previously were because many of their games would now be seen on the other coast. Additionally, that would likely guarantee that they would return to that region at least once during each gridiron season.
That could definitely be an incentive to play for the Big 10 that wasn’t there before, he said.
As for the current season and upcoming Buckeyes’ games, details on the group’s members-only watch party for the upcoming pigskin season are still being ironed out.
A public game watch party is planned for the Buckeyes first gridiron game of the season Sept. 3 against Notre Dame. That event will be held at the Red Brick Tavern, 14 North Court St. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
And Grim mentioned that just because his group’s members shout, O-H-I-O, rather than “OU, Oh, Yeah,” it hasn’t stopped them from working with members of the Bobcats local alumni organization.
“About four years ago, there was a food bank truck event and we met (members of the OU Alumni Club) at Baker Center and worked together to unload and distributed food throughout the city,” he said.
The next club event is a “Bucks for Buckeyes” yard sale on July 23 to be held at the Dairy Ace lot on North Plains Road near the U.S. 33 intersection from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Grim said that all proceeds from the sale will go to scholarships for Athens County students going to OSU.
For the event, the group is accepting donations of OSU and other sports logo merchandise. To arrange pickup or receipt, contact Grim at 740-591-2242.
