The Airline Church of Christ of Albany is preparing to host its 14th annual Operation Backpack program with the goal of providing backpacks full of school supplies to more than 150 children in Athens, Meigs and Vinton counties.
Pastor Willard Love said some state programs provide school supplies to families that meet certain income and other requirements. However, many families that don’t qualify for government assistance still struggle to provide those supplies, he said.
To receive a free backpack with correct supplies, families must provide the following information to the church: the number of children, their grade levels and schools.
Each child receives with an appropriately-sized and colored backpack filled with supplies to match the list for their grade level at their individual school. The backpacks include learning supplies, such as pencils and pens, crayons and markers and paper.
Each year, the program serves 150-200 children, Love said. They buy the backpacks in bulk and then purchase supplies in small bunches based on the orders they receive in order to keep the small church from busting at the seams with inventory.
The backpacks and supplies are purchased through donations made by as many as 20 different local businesses in the area, along with donations from individuals, other churches and civic organizations.
Love said he estimates that each filled backpack costs about $20. The backpacks are purchased in bulk through wholesale, meaning each cost about $4 compared to $15 to $20 if purchased in a retail store.
While $20 per child might not seem like much to some, that amount doubles when families buy from the store, Love said. If a family has three or four school-age children, that cost jumps to $120-160 total for those supplies.
To request help through “Operation Backpack,” families should call 740-698-7041. The church is located at 4477 State Route 681, north of Albany. All area families are welcome.
Love said the church is starting to receive the names of youth in need of backpacks and school supplies and setting up pick up times for the families to receive them.
Distribution of the backpacks will begin the week of July 24.
