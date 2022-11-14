Many Athens County families and children are giving thanks and giving back — to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child.
Shoebox gifts prepared by donors and filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies may be dropped off now during National Collection Week, now through Nov. 21. More than 4,500 drop-off sites, including some in Athens County, are open nationwide. The Samaritan’s Purse project will collect its 200-millionth shoebox this year.
Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. This year, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children. This season, there’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project of Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.
“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox!
Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes can be dropped off in the following Athens County locations:
- The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Road, The Plains: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, 4-6 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; 9-11 a.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon Monday
- Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 6275 Kenney Memorial Lane, Albany: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, 8-10 a.m. Monday
- Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, 600 Chestnut St., Nelsonville: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, 9-11 a.m. Monday
- Coolville United Methodist Church, 26460 Main St., Coolville: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon Friday, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Sunday and 9-11 a.m. Monday.
