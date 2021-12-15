Southeast Ohioans, led by Athens resident Rich Hixson, have banded together to collect nearly $15,000 in toys and supplies to be delivered to survivors of the deadly tornado that hit Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois, and particuarly Kentucky late last week.
Dubbed “Operation Bluegrass Christmas” by his seven-year-old son, Roman, and ten-year-old daughter, Izzy, Hixson pulled the plan together after watching the devastation following the tornado’s path toward western Kentucky on Friday, Dec. 10.
“I was kinda following the storms live overnight as they passed,” said Hixson. “The next morning, all the pictures started flooding in and all of that. It dawned on me that Christmas is two weeks out and I can’t imagine what parents there feel like.”
Hixson set up a GoFundMe page the day following the disaster, posting it to Facebook and asking for donations. Ultimately, $6,115 was raised from the GoFundMe alone, with Hixson estimating a total of around $15,000 between toys and other donations.
The donations came flooding in, with the fundraiser surpassing its goal three separate times in just over three days. The original goal of $1,000 was beaten in just over three hours. With the amount of toys donated and purchased with funds, the first 14 foot trailer donated by Chris’ Trailer Shack had to be replaced with an 18 foot trailer used to carry Waterloo Fire Department’s dive equipment.
Hixson and his children left last night on the six hour drive to Kentucky. They plan to stop in Dawson Springs and Princeton, two towns impacted by the tornado after it passed through Mayfield, which has been the most prevalent town covered by national news outlets.
“I wanted to go to a couple of different places that was (sic.) not getting the attention,” said Hixson.
At least 74 people in Kentucky were killed in the disaster along with 14 people from other states, according to reporting by The Washington Post. Still more are unaccounted for. The tornado was ranked as an EF4, the second highest level on the Enhanced Fujita ranking system. It was the first tornado of that magnitude recorded in Kentucky. Winds reached top speeds of 190 mph, just 10 mph below the threshold of an EF5 rating.
A variety of local businesses and figures donated their time and funds to the project. Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson and Representative Jay Edwards both made donations to the endeavor. Planet Fitness, Doug’s Carryout and Grocery, Waterloo Fire Department, Tink’s Auto Trading Post, Columbia Township Volunteer Fire Department and Chester Volunteer Fire Department all served as drop-off locations for donations. Lowe’s, Jacksonville Fire Department, Walmart, Athens County EMS IAFF Local #5126, Pomeroy Fire Department and Meigs County Fire Association also made donations.
Alexander Elementary School, where Izzy and Roman attend, filled a 20 foot banner with students signatures and helped gather toys for the drive.
Hixson credits the success of the project to the people who mobilized so quickly to help other small towns in need, saying, “this would not have happened if it weren’t for the type of people we have in our community.”
Hixson sees a lot of his local community reflected in those impacted by the tornado, saying it’s easy to relate to them.
“That’s just the type of people that we are, we take care of each other,” he said.
There’s a relationship among small-town communities in our country I think that stands out.”
Even with this fundraiser over and the toys delivered, Hixson encourages people to give what they can this holiday season, whether it be a large or small gesture.
“We always talk about the holidays being a time of giving and everybody’s always looking for bigger ways to go out and give and that’s great,” said Hixson. “But it’s also important to remember that even the smallest differences that you can make in somebody’s life might change their day or their whole year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.