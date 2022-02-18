Local elementary student passes, fundraisers support family
Jairod Cather, a seven year-old Morrison-Gordon Elementary student, died after falling through ice on Feb. 14, the district’s Superintendent Tom Gibbs said at a Thursday school board meeting.
A moment of silence was held at the meeting in honor of the young boy’s memory.
Jairod Cather’s obituary describes him as “an amazing, smart little boy who loved with his entire heart” and “one of the smartest young boys you would ever meet.”
“He loved Pokemon, Mario, and his Nintendo Switch,” the obituary says. “He may not have liked doing his homework, but he loved school and to learn as much as he could.”
Jairod Cather’s great-aunt Diana Cather said in a Facebook message, “Jairod was my everything and I still feel like it’s a dream.”
Members of the Morrison-Gordon PTO are collecting donations to help the family with funeral expenses.
Cash or checks may be sent to the Morrison-Gordon Elementary School, made out to the Morrison-Gordon Elementary PTO and with donations labeled specifically for “Jairod Cather’s Family Fund.” Donations are also accepted via a PTO PayPal account.
A GoFundMe page, “In Memory of Jairod Cather,” is also raising money to support the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.