An excavating company from Tuscarawas County has sued a firm from Logan that’s in the same business. It alleges that the Hocking County company failed to deliver on its commitment to complete a state-contracted earth-moving job, after the companies had swapped assignments on two projects for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
The Logan firm has countersued, alleging fraud and breach of contract on the part of the plaintiff firm.
Plaintiff Ohio Erie Valley Excavating, LLC, originally filed the lawsuit in June Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. The suit, which names as defendants the Logan-based Dirtworks Express, LLC and Logan resident Alan Johnson, asks for a judgment of at least $25,000 including punitive damages.
The defendants filed a motion asking that the case be transferred to Hocking County Common Pleas Court, which was granted.
The complaint states that Ohio Erie Valley Excavating contracted with ODNR to provide excavation services on the Ilesboro Road Reclamation Project, a project to address acid coal mine drainage in Washington Township in southern Hocking County, while Dirtworks Express contracted with the agency to provide excavation services on the Cadiz Rail Highwall Project, apparently in Harrison County.
In April 2019, the complaint says, the two companies “agreed to trade the responsibilities under the agreements each signed with ODNR,” with Ohio Erie Valley Excavating taking on the Cadiz work and Dirtworks Express handling the Ilesboro Road job.
The two companies agreed to each collect the ODNR payment for the project they had originally contracted to do, offset the amounts, deduct rental, railroad test and hauling charges Dirtworks Express owed Ohio Erie, and settle up financially.
However, the suit alleges, while Ohio Erie completed the required work on the Cadiz project, Dirtworks Express did not do all the work on the Ilesboro project, despite telling Ohio Erie that it had.
Ohio Erie further alleges that it sent Dirtworks Express three checks totaling more than $118,000, authorizing the Logan firm to cash them at three separate times. Dirtworks Express, according to the complaint, was authorized to cash the first check immediately, but not the second and third, until Ohio Erie approved, and ODNR had certified the Ilesboro project as complete.
In December 2019, the lawsuit alleges, ODNR notified Ohio Erie that the Ilesboro project was only 59 percent complete, “placing (Dirtworks Express) in breach of the contract.” It further alleges that Dirtworks Express, violating its agreement, deposited the second and third checks, causing an overdraft in Ohio Erie’s account. Dirtworks Express later deposited the checks again, the suit claims, and ended up being paid in full for the Hocking County excavation project, despite its failure to finish the job.
Ohio Erie claims Dirtwork Express owes it more than $71,753.
The suit alleges that in a July 2019 phone call, defendant Johnson “falsely represented” to Kraig Slutz of Ohio Erie that the Ilesboro project had been completed.
On Nov. 17 Dirtworks Express filed an answer and counterclaim, denying many of the specific allegations in the lawsuit, alleging fraud and unjust enrichment, and naming Slutz as a new defendant.
As a general defense, Dirtworks Express claims that the contract between the two companies was intended to be a “flat fee” contract for “resoiling” work done by Dirtworks Express on the Ilesboro project. The countersuit claims this fee was to be in the amount of $191,130 “without regard to the total amount of soil actually moved” in the Ilesboro project. After subtracting a credit of $64,000 and a fee of $8,694.38 for services by Ohio Erie, the countersuit says, this left Ohio Erie obligated to pay Dirtworks Express a total of about $118,435 in cash.
Dirtworks Express claims that it fulfilled its contractual obligations by August 2020, “having completed approximately 79,860 cubic yards of resoiling.”
Now, however, the counterclaim says, Ohio Erie “claims for the first time” that the contract was not a flat fee arrangement, but instead called for payment to Dirtworks Express “based upon the total cubic yardage of soil moved, at a rate of $2.77 per cubic yard.”
If that’s the case, the counterclaim goes on to argue, then Ohio Erie owes Dirtworks Express money, not the other way around, because the Logan firm “in fact moved soil exceeding 100,000 cubic yards” on the Ilesboro project. At the $2.77 per cubic yard rate, this would add up to $277,000, but Dirtworks Express has been paid only $191,300.
The fraud allegation in the countersuit is based on a claim that when Ohio Erie ussued one of its three checks to Dirtworks Express, in the amount of $60,000, it knew the check would be dishonored, but told Dirtworks Express it could be cashed immediately.
The counterclaim asks for judgments of at least $25,000 for both breach of contract and fraud, and punitive damages up to three times the amount of whatever compensatory damages Dirtworks Express wins.
