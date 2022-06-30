In accordance with National Dairy Month in June, the Athens Messenger would like to bring attention to Integration Acres-a dairy farm in Albany that specializes in producing goat’s milk.
Is goat’s milk better and healthier for people than cow’s milk?
According to two local sources with extensive experience in this area, the answer to this question is a definite yes.
Sasha Sigetic has been the program manager for Hocking College’s Agroecology Program since 2019. But, from 2009-20018 she was the herd manager and small ruminant lactation specialist for Integration Acres.
Located at 9794 Chase Rd in Albany, Integration Acres is a diversified farm and seasonal dairy farm that has specialized in producing goat milk for over 24 years. In addition, the farm is also famous for being one of the largest processors of pawpaws.
Sigetic’s duties at Integration Acres included managing the goat herd and the other employees who were responsible for milking the goats. This experience inspired her to start her own dairy goat herd and begin offering the area’s only goat milk herd-share.
Based on her experience, Sigetic maintains that, “There’s all kinds of research out there to prove that goat’s milk is full of protein, calcium, potassium and magnesium — which in many ways it so much healthier than cow’s milk.”
She added, “Goat’s milk is very similar to breast milk, which means that it definitely has nutritional value.”
Sigetic elaborated that, “Goat’s milk also helps our bodies digest food easier and our livers work better. So, introducing goat’s milk into children’s diets is a good way to give their bodies a great head start.”
She added, “My daughter is twelve now, she’s been drinking it for years.”
Chris Chmiel is one of the owners of Integration Acres. Beforehand, he had studied sustainable agriculture in college and saw starting the farm as an ideal way to both put his education to good use and start a profitable business.
At the moment, the farm has 36 goats that produce about 20 gallons of milk a day — the majority of which is made into cheese that’s sold to local eating establishments like Avalanche Pizza, Casa Nueva, Bagel Street Deli, Village Bakery and Zoe Fine Dining.
John Gutekanst owns Avalanche Pizza located at 329 E. State Street. He stated “We’ve been using the cheese from Integration Acres for 15 years now. We even feature it on one of our speciality pizzas: the Mount Olympus.”
Has Gutekanst ever encountered any customers who found a noticeable difference between goat milk and cow milk-based cheese?
He replied, “Yes I have and they actually like the goat cheese better than other kinds of cheeses — specifically because of the taste.”
Chmiel reinforced Sigetic’s opinion that goat’s milk has a multitude of health-related benefits. He added, “I’ve been drinking goat’s milk for over 20 years and most of the time I feel pretty healthy.”
According to WebMD, the following are some of the additional health benefits of consuming goat’s milk:
* Goat’s milk has a lower chance of provoking milk allergies
* Since goat’s milk has a higher percentage of protein, it can help people who are malnourished gain weight
* Studies have shown that goat’s milk may help reduce cholesterol levels in the arteries and gallbladder.
However, this source also reports that goat’s milk can produce health risks for people who are lactose intolerant. Also, raw forms of this substance that have not been pasteurized can activate certain food-borns illnesses and in rare cases, can present specific health issues for some women who are pregnant.
In any case, WebMd advises anyone with any specific health conditions, concerns or questions to consult their physician before the begin making goat’s milk a regular part of their diet.
What are some other interesting way goat’s milk can be used?
Besides cheeses, the self-sufficient lifestyle site, Hello Homestead, reports that this ingredient can be used to make things like, butter, curry, flan, fudge, mousse, soups, yogurt and even bath soap.
To find recipes that utilize goat’s milk visit www.hellohomestead.com.
So, where can area residents find goat’s milk products?
Currently, they can be purchased at Kindred Market located at 284 E. State Street, and the Creekside Farm venue at the Athens Farmer’s Market at 1002 E. State Street.
