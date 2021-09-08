The Southeast Ohio Foodbank received a visitor from the largest hunger-relief organization in the country last Friday at the beginning of the nationwide Hunger Action Month.
Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot visited the Southeast Ohio Foodbank on Friday to thank staff members for their heroic effort throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a release said.
The Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), is approaching 25 years of providing emergency food to thousands of Southeast Ohioans.
In her role, Babineaux-Fontenot oversees the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, the release said.
Together, the Feeding America network provided over 6 billion meals in 2020, and is on track to surpass that number in 2021. Babineaux-Fontenot was named one of TIME's 100 most influential pioneers, leaders, titans, artists and icons of 2020. Her goal is to visit all Feeding America network food banks, and the Southeast Ohio Foodbank is her 84th stop, the release said.
Babineaux-Fontenot’s visit came at the start of Hunger Action Month, a national campaign that takes place every September when Feeding America and other network member food banks push to mobilize the public to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger.
Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on food insecurity in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.
September marks the 14th year that Feeding America has organized the annual call to action, the release said. This year’s campaign spotlights the choices that millions of Americans must make between food and other basic needs.
“For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat,” Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement, “For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It’s often an impossible decision between food and other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry.”
During the month of September, people across Southeast Ohio can get involved in the movement by learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to end hunger:
- Donate to the Southeast Ohio Foodbank’s fundraising campaign by visiting www.justgiving.com/campaign/EndHungerinSEO
- Volunteer at the Foodbank. To find volunteer opportunities, visit https://hapcap.volunteerhub.com/
- Follow HAPCAP and the Southeast Ohio Foodbank on social media and share their posts.
- Make a pledge to vote to feed America in the November 2021 election.
If you are in need of emergency services, please visit hapcap.org/help, or call (740) 767-4500. For more information about HAPCAP’s programs, please contact Claire Gysegem at claire.gysegem@hapcap.org, or (740) 767-1023.
