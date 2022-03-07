The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio doubled the resources of a local legacy foundation which has come under its umbrella as the Moon Family Legacy Fund.
With the dollars in the fund increased from $70,000 to $140,000 by a special matching opportunity at FAO, the fund will now make twice the difference.
The fund’s resources will be used to support nonprofit projects and programs in Nelsonville and the surrounding communities of Buchtel, Carbon Hill and Murray City.
The initial $70,000 for the fund came from a dissolved family trust created by Wilson Lowell Moon, grandfather of Melanie Wilt.
Moon owned the Greenfield Printing and Publishing Company in Greenfield, Ohio, for almost 50 years. He and Wilt’s father, David D. Moon, worked side by side.
“They were always civic minded and gave so much back to the community, including building a medical center and the Greenfield Area Christian Center,” said Wilt. “They established the Moon Family Foundation after they sold our family printing company in 1995.”
With her father’s passing in 2021, Wilt was made president of the foundation.
“It was decided, between me and my siblings, that we would move the funds, and FAO was a perfect fit for it,” said Wilt, who relocated to this area in 2020. “The matching program was a great opportunity to increase the funds, and I have seen the need in this area and felt that it could benefit the community. I also was appreciative of how FAO let me name the fund, keeping the legacy of my family alive.”
The Fund joins the Nelsonville Community Foundation’s Family of Funds at FAO.
Since 1998, FAO has been working with donors who are passionate about Appalachian Ohio, its communities and its future. The organization helps donors give back in ways that are meaningful to them and to our region.
