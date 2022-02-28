athens — Black History Month might be over, but a crowdfunding platform for regional nonprofits still provides a way to support projects preserving Black history and benefitting the region’s African American communities.
Cause Connector, developed by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio to support nonprofit projects throughout the region’s 32 counties, is open now until April 8.
At CauseConnector.org, donors can easily search for projects serving African American communities across various causes. Donors can quickly navigate to these projects by clicking on the “Find Projects” tab, selecting “Filters,” and choosing the “Black Led and/or Serving” project category.
A total of 14 projects are available under the filter category.
One of the projects seeks $3,700 for The Tablertown People of Color Museum, a nonprofit based in Athens County dedicated to preserving the history of people of color, including through preserving artifacts.
The funds raised on Cause Connector will specifically help preserve 19th century artifacts, which speak to histories of Appalachian diversity. The funds will also support programming for youth engagement.
In the 2021 inaugural year of Cause Connector, one of the Black-led and Black-serving projects funded was the Kool Boiz Empowerment and Mentoring program. This Community and Economic Development project supported a conference series for boys in grades 6-12. These conferences encourage long-term success through education, leadership, life skills, and hard work.
“We are excited to again partner with FAO as Cause Connector provides a way to connect donors who want to make a difference with investment-ready projects in our African American communities,” said Ernie Bynum, African American Community Fund Chair. “Our region is full of Black-led leaders and organizations with innovative solutions and ideas for helping others. Cause Connector is designed to support their success.”
Appalachian Ohio has access to 90 percent fewer grant and scholarship dollars per capita than the rest of the state. This “Philanthropy Gap” means the region’s students, nonprofits, schools, and community organizations have less support to continue education, meet pressing needs, and pursue opportunities that can make a tremendous difference.
Cause Connector was built with the Philanthropy Gap in mind, so donors find projects close to their hearts that are ready to make a difference in Appalachian Ohio today. You also can support long-term resources for Black-led or Black-serving organizations with a gift to the African American Community Fund (AACF) at CauseConnector.org/AACF. Currently, all gifts to AACF will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, helping you make double the impact!
Nonprofits on Cause Connector have until April 8 to receive funding to make their projects possible. Gifts of all sizes are welcome at CauseConnector.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.