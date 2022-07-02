ALBANY — Two local rising seniors recently learned what it’s like to be a public servant through a week of activities that were designed to let its participants realize how our government functions.
Hazel Chmiel and Jaelyn Jones represented the Alexander School District, The American Legion Auxiliary, and their communities when they participated in the 2022 annual session of Buckeye Girls State (BGS) at Mount Union University in Alliance.
From June 12-18, over 400 girls from all over Ohio participated in a fast-paced program showcasing mock at three different levels.
“The main objective of Buckeye Girls State is to train young women going into their senior year of high school in the duties, rights, and privileges of citizenship with the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government,” said Nancy Brown, Buckeye Girls State Chairman.
Chmiel attended this camp since she is interested in minoring in political science during college. She believed BGS would be a great first step to better her understanding of how government functions with hands-on learning.
“What really convinced me that I should go was my grandpa,” Jones said.
Her grandfather, Stan Jago, is a previous unit commander of the Legion post 21, they sponsored Jones’ week at BGS.
Both teens have chosen to follow in their families footsteps of serving the public.
On the first day at Mount Union University, all girls were able to attend workshops where they could explore different levels of government as well as political platform building and the knowledge behind it.
Girls were also given the opportunity to take the bar exam. Chmiel passed.
After delegates ran around campus, the rest of the day was spent holding county caucuses. Members of each county party gathered to talk and share their thoughts and ideas about candidates.
On the second day, the girls held more caucuses for the Nationalist and Federalist parties at the city, county and state level.
The third day was split into two parts, that morning they held the primary election and the general election that evening.
In each city, the girls had to solve various scenarios within each department and approve budgets.
Chmiel was appointed to a position in the city, she was voted in as director of the board of health.
Delegates lived together as self-governing citizens, the duties, privileges, rights, and responsibilities of American citizenship.
The last two days of camp was a rotation of government functions at all levels.
Early morning and late nights were no stranger to the girls at BGS. Their days started at 6:15 and didn’t end until 11:30 that night. Delegates did not stop learning while they attended.
They were taught the foundations of state government and learned about some of the women involved with the American Legion Auxiliary units.
In groups and as individuals the girls participated in government workshops as well as legislative sessions. They also spent time campaigning, debating, voting and throwing party rallies. Other activities were journalism, law enforcement, music, group devotions and patriotic ceremonies.
The choir and band preformed together at each assembly.
Chmiel is a member of the Alexander marching band, the science Olympiad team, and the French club. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Jones was selected as a liaison for Alexander’s Red Cross Partnership and maintained an academic honor roll throughout the year while participating in athletics. Jones is a member of the National Honor Society.
“It was a really fun experience because I was able to meet and become friends with people from all different backgrounds across Ohio,” said Chmiel.
“While I was there, I was with some of the nicest girls I ever met, some of whom I still talk to today. I failed to meet a single girl who wasn’t kind to me, BGS was more than I ever expected,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.