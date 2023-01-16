Local historian passes away

Longtime Athens resident, historian, author and raconteur Marjorie Stone died Wednesday, Jan. 11. She was 97 years old.
Stone was active in university activities, as well as being instrumental in the founding of the Athens Historical Society and Museum.
Stone was a principal founder of the Athens County Museum, which has evolved into the Southeast Ohio History Center, and was the museum’s first executive director.
“Marj was a wealth of information about the history of Athens County and Southeast Ohio,” said Tom O’Grady, director of development and outreach and director emeritus of the Southeast Ohio History Center. “Her work has been and will continue to be an important guide for those seeking to know more about the origins and evolution of the place they call home.”
O’Grady said Stone was instrumental in the establishment of the Athens County Historical Society and Museum which transitioned in recent years to become the Southeast Ohio History Center. The History Center now works with neighboring counties to help preserve the stories and heritage of the region’s shared history.
“We stand on that little lady’s broad shoulders today,” he said.
Stone was the author of the book “As Time Goes By: A Pictorial Journal of Athens, Ohio,” and, with Elizabeth Grover Beatty, of the book “Getting to Know Athens County,” which won the Ohio Association of Historical Societies and Museums Award of Excellence.
Stone's obituary is published on page A2.
Many years ago, Stone served as a member of the Athens Messenger's Board of Contributors.
"I forgot which editor sent me to interview Marjorie for a story, it was either Steve Robb or Herb Amey, but she and I talked at length about Athens' history that day on her porch," said Miles Layton, now region editor for APG Ohio. "I learned a lot about the people and places of this community, about why Athens is special to many people."
Nearly 10 years ago in March of 2013, Stone penned a column about the 100-year flood that left its mark on Athens. She wrote that flood of 1913 may not have been as devastating to the community as the 1907 March flood had been, when six lives were lost, many houses destroyed, and thousands of dollars of damage, but it is considered one of the town’s major floods, and an important year in the life of the town.
“One hundred years ago this month, floods devastated much of Ohio. Dayton, Columbus, Marietta, Athens,” she said. “No stream stayed within its banks, and the Hocking River was no exception. It is frequently said that the reason school children do not like history is because it is just a series of dates. That may be somewhat true, particularly if the teacher doesn’t connect the causes and effects. But for historians, dates are the pegs on which they hang their hats. And March, 1913, is a memorable peg for Athens.”
Many years ago, Don Stout of Athens knew Stone from the Civil War Roundtable and the Athens Historical Society.
"She knew a tremendous amount about local history," he said. "She brought a Southern perspective to the Civil War Roundtable."
In April 2012, a crowd of at least 200 gathered on the very same Nelsonville Public Square to witness a re-enactment of Confederate Brig. Gen. John Hunt Morgan’s Raid through Nelsonville — one of hundreds of events being held throughout the nation to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Civil War.
“It was the only time Ohio was invaded,” Stone, chairwoman of the Nelsonville Morgan Raiders Committee, said when asked about the significance of this historical event in April 2012. “It was a mark on Nelsonville’s history and one we now use for tourism. I just think history is important and this re-enactment was a way to get people interested in history.”
Visitation will be between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Jagers and Sons Funeral Home in Athens. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Amherst, Va.
