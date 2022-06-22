An Athens man was arrested after agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents and Athens County Prosecutor’s Office investigators assisted the Adult Parole Authority with an operation Tuesday on Campbell Road.
According to a press release, Ian Hayes Stevers, age 37, of Campbell Road, Athens, was being sought after failing to report to his parole officer.
Units contacted with Stevers at his residence. Adult Parole Authority arrested him.
During searching Stevers, law enforcement personnel found substances suspected to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, the report said. A search of Stevers’ residence revealed additional narcotics and a handgun.
The narcotics were sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations laboratory for analysis. Once laboratory results are available, additional charges may be presented to an Athens County Grand Jury.
Ashley Phillips, age 34, and her son, an unidentified juvenile, were at the residents during Stevers' arrest, the press release said.
Phillips had an active warrant out of Athens County Municipal Court. Due to the low bond amount, Phillips was advised of the warrant and released.
The juvenile was released to a family member of Phillips and an Athens County Children Services referral was completed.
While units processed the residence, several vehicles showed up to meet Stevers. The individuals were checked for warrants.
Tracy Terry, age 46, was found to have active warrants out of Athens County Municipal Court. Due to the low bond on his warrants, Terry was advised of the warrants and released.
Stevers was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on Tuesday on charge of parole violation Tuesday. According to the jail website, he was still being held there as of Wednesday. No bail or bond was set.
