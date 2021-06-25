Members of Nelsonville and Athens city governments expressed shock at the news they received Tuesday that the stimulus funding they believed they were receiving could, in reality, be only half that.
According to an email circulated internally by the Mayor’s Partnership for Progress (MPP), acquired by The Athens Messenger, non-entitled municipalities cities like Athens and Nelsonville would receive as little as half the money originally projected to them by the MPP through the American Rescue Plan.
Currently the Ohio House and Senate Finance Committees are deliberating on plans to include townships as a part of local government allocations through the state, small municipalities.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed in March 2021 and signed into law by President Joe Biden with the purpose of stimulating the domestic economy.
According to a data sheet included in the internal email, Athens was initially estimated based on calculations to receive around $4.8 million as part of the ARP. Now, Mayor Steve Patterson said Athens would only receive around $2.5 million.
Nelsonville, which according to MPP estimates was set to receive a million in ARP funding, also told the Athens Messenger they were informed that their projected allotment could also be slashed in half.
The source of conflict comes from the source of stimulus money for non-entitled municipalities (municipalities that are typically lower than 50,000 in population; there are exceptions) coming from the state of Ohio, while entitled cities will be receiving their money directly from the federal government.
An entitlement city officially means a city designated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to receive an amount of funds which the city is entitled to receive under the Entitlement Grant Program, as determined by an esoteric formula.
As part of the American Rescue Plan, entitlement cities and counties will or already have received portions of the stimulus bill directly from the federal government.
Dan Tierney, spokesperson for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, told The Athens Messenger on Thursday that the ARP included language that gave states the choice whether to allocate stimulus to townships. He added DeWine supports providing stimulus to township governments.
Members of Athens and Nelsonville governments expressed concern that counties and large cities were not looking at the same projected slashes. Both cities were informed of the development by the MPP on Tuesday.
Scott Frank, city manager of Nelsonville, said while he believes that townships deserve their share of stimulus money, he does not understand why only small cities and towns are footing the bill.
“I do not understand why small cities are the only entity paying that bill and the state, larger cities and counties contribute nothing,” Frank said to The Messenger. “I do not understand why this is a problem in the final hour when it’s been known for some time that townships were left out of the ARP.”
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson said the news was disappointing.
“Knowing that and thinking we were going to get a substantial amount of money and to see it cut in half is really distressing,” Patterson said. “Where does the authority come from to cut it in half?”
Both Athens and Nelsonville have publicized what their plans were for the originally projected sums of money to be doled out.
In a previous Messenger article, Frank said the city planned to spend the estimated $1 million on improving the utility department, including moving away from the paper-based work order system and addressing water valve issues.
Patterson told The Athens Messenger Thursday that Athens was planning on spending the money on underground infrastructure projects, installing fiber broadband in all city buildings and turning the Athens armory at the end of Court Street into a co-work/shared work space, although “nothing was concrete.”
“We were certainly exploring different things we can do,” Patterson
Marietta, which is an entitlement city despite its population of 14,000, will be receiving its full allocation of approximately $9.7 million, according to Bill Dauber, director of budget and procurement for Marietta. He said Marietta is classified as an entitlement city due to its proximity to Parkersburg, West Virginia.
He said Marietta had heard the same news about non-entitlement cities.
“I wouldn’t claim to say that there’s any real equity in the whole thing,” Dauber said. “It seems to be, for lack of a better term, a crash course.”
The Athens Messenger contacted numerous township trustees in Athens County, but only received comment from Waterloo Township Trustee Gregg Andrews.
Andrews said he believes the state’s drive to allocate townships funding is “a great idea.”
He added he was not very clear on the specifics of any legislation occurring at the statehouse and would “have to learn more.”
However, officials at the state level explained the issue is multi-faceted.
Tierney said the amount of funding allocated to the state for distribution was lower than projected.
He added that the final totals of the funding to be allocated was never concrete, and that seeing data from a reputable source that suggests otherwise could lead non-entitled municipalities to believe they would be receiving the full amount shown on fact sheets.
The fact sheet provided to The Athens Messenger contains sums of money projected for municipalities at the exclusion of townships.
Tierney also noted that 4 million residents live within the jurisdiction of a township.
“So that’s a significant portion of Ohio’s population and conversely a significant portion of governments,” Tierney said.
Patterson said he believes states could fund both types of entities a fair amount — but that it doesn’t need to be at the expense of small cities.
“I still see a better path forward — but that’s going to require the state stepping up to the plate and helping to provide allotments or allocations for townships,” Patterson said.
Local state legislators also told The Athens Messenger they were aware of the issue. State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, could not be reached for comment, but Patterson and Frank said they had informed Edwards of their concerns.
State Sen. Frank Hoagland, R-Mingo Junction, told The Athens Messenger he has heard from townships and non-entitled municipalities, and both have expressed their perspectives to him. He said he understood both perspectives.
“I have all the townships (contacting me and) saying ‘yeehaw,” Hoagland said.
He did, however, say it was “interesting” that there had been no talk of including townships in ARP money until recently.
“Now all of a sudden, townships are included,” Hoagland said.
Hoagland added that he had spoken with Nelsonville city government, and understood their frustrations with how the process had played out.
“And (Frank) is absolutely right — when you last-minute squeeze someone else in, someones going to lose,” Hoagland said “You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”
Hoagland also urged caution that townships who receive money have the confidence they will be able to spend what is allocated.
“I sure as hell hope however it breaks — the people who get money use the money the way it needs to be utilized,” Hoagland said.
Hoagland, who is not on the Senate Finance Committee (where this is playing out), said he will be watching the developments closely.
Rep Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, who represents neighboring Hocking County, said the federal government put the state in something of a bind with the way the legislation was worded to give states the option to fund townships.
“They basically passed the buck to the state to say you sort it out,” Stewart said.
Stewart said he has seen the MPP projection sheet that has been widely circulated. He cautioned municipalities to not count their chickens before they hatch.
“When I was a county commissioner I never planned anything until the money hit the bank,” Stewart said. “The state legislature is not going to say townships get 0 dollars and cities get everything if someone was budgeting on the assumption that would happen, that’s not a good idea.”
He added the money was almost entirely going to new municipal projects rather than plugging lost revenue, so nobody was left “holding the bag.”
