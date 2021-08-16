Local legislators reacted Monday to the deepening crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, after the Taliban seized the capital city of Kabul on Sunday morning.
On Monday morning, the day after the Taliban installed themselves in the presidential palace in Kabul — two decades after being toppled from power by the U.S. military — fears intensified about a return to the Taliban’s brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings, The New York Times reported.
At the Kabul airport, videos have emerged of crowds swarming the airstrip and attempting to cling to United States Air Force planes as they depart with U.S. embassy personnel, The New York Times reported.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, said in a statement he is “extremely concerned” about the safety and security of Americans and Afghan nationals alike.
“We must do everything in our power to evacuate them to safety and provide refuge from the unfolding humanitarian crisis,” Brown said in a statement.
The hasty evacuation ends a 20-year conflict in the nation, with over $1 trillion spent — and other local legislators are questioning President Joe Biden’s leadership as a crisis unfolds in Afghanistan.
In an address to the nation on Monday, Biden said his administration is “moving quickly” to handle the rapid collapse of the Afghan government.
He also defended the withdrawal, and said the United State’s goal should be “counter-terrorism” not “counter-insurgency or nation-building.”
“I stand squarely by my decision,” Biden said. “I am the president, and the buck stops with me.”
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Terrace Park, said the fall of Afghanistan was “preventable.”
“It is wrong for the Biden administration to suggest that the events we are witnessing today are an inevitable outcome,” Portman said in a statement. “It is obvious there was no systematic plan for withdrawal.”
Former President Donald Trump oversaw 2020 negotiations with the Taliban in Qatar, where the administration brokered a peace agreement and a promise to withdraw remaining U.S. and allied troops by May 1, NBC reported. The ceasefire broke down as U.S. troops proceeded with withdrawal and the Taliban surged through the Afghan countryside, reaching the outskirts of Kabul last Friday.
“The choice I had to make as a president was to follow through on that agreement or go back to fighting the Taliban,” Biden said. “There was only the cold reality of following through on the agreement or sending thousands of Americans back into Afghanistan into the third decade of conflict.”
The New York Times reported smoke could be seen burning at the U.S. Embassy there as sensitive documents were destroyed in the face of an advancing Taliban.
U.S. Rep Bill Johnson, US Representative for Ohio’s 6th District who spent 26 years in The Air Force, said this background helped him understand how circumstances change quickly based on anticipated military action.
“President Biden has completely failed this crucial leadership test and he needs to apologize and acknowledge his grave misstep,” Johnson said in a statement.
Ohio’s 15th District, which includes parts of Athens County, does not currently have a representative since former US Rep. Steve Stivers left office in May.
At the state level — Ohio Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, said the “deepening chaos” has endangered lives of civilians and soldiers, and “is the latest crisis to call into question America’s leadership on the world stage.”
“I urge everyone to pray for the safety of our fellow Americans and innocent civilians in Afghanistan, especially women and children,” Edwards said in a text message.
Women would be most at risk under Taliban rule, The New York Times reported. When the group controlled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, it barred women from taking most jobs or receiving education and prevented women from leaving their homes — though this was already custom for many women in rural parts of the country.
Portman, who said in a statement he did not agree with the withdrawal at all, added the fall of Afghanistan will likely trigger a major refugee crisis as Taliban forces reportedly unleash a brutal wave of retribution killings in the countryside.
“Looking forward, the United States must re-engage with our allies and partners in the region to prepare for a coming refugee crisis as well as a renewed threat of international terrorism brought on by Al Qaeda and its affiliates,” Portman said. “Afghanistan is now more likely to serve as a global launchpad for terrorism. I urge the president to be proactive in formulating a strategy for the fallout of this disastrous policy.”
Biden urged Americans to consider the costs of continuing to wage an endless war in Afghanistan.
“How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight in Afghanistan’s civil war that Afghan troops will not?” Biden said. “I will not repeat the mistakes we’ve made in the past.”
Biden added the American military will respond with “devastating force” to the Taliban if it attempts to interfere with the evacuation effort.
