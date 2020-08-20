NELSONVILLE — Residents in Nelsonville may have noticed that some of the utility bills sent out in July were late — or never arrived at residences at all.
The matter was not the fault of the local postal office, or the Nelsonville Auditor’s Office, but worried residents began to call the city to see what had gone wrong.
Auditor Taylor Sappington said this sent his offices into a whirlwind of activity as they attempted to track down what went wrong.
“We sent out bills almost a month ago today, and about a week later we were getting phone calls from residents who had not received their water bill,” Sappington explained. “Usually, the bills come like clockwork. So, we started looking.”
Most of the missing bills seemed to be for the same neighborhood region, so Sappington and his staff started looking for a stack of bills that may have slipped away from the rest. They looked in cars, the office, even the city’s postage machine to see if the proper postage had been paid for the bills. Soon, the Nelsonville Post Office told Sappington that the bills had indeed been received.
“The Post Office confirmed we had brought the three large trays in, but the bills just never made it,” he said. “Most have not gotten them to this day. It was kind of an eye-opening experience.”
He noted that the employees of the Auditor’s Office who have been on staff for decades said they had never seen the like.
Sappington said that was when news began to circulate of large mail sorting machines in the Columbus and Cleveland Post Office hubs had been removed. Documents publicized by CNN show internal memos of the U.S. Postal Service that describe how an operational pivot will be implemented. The documents show that 671 sorting machines were slated for removal beginning in June.
“One aspect of these changes that may be difficult for employees is that — temporarily — we may see mail left behind or mail on the workroom floor or docks (in the Processing and Distribution Centers), which is not typical,” a memo sent to postal workers on July 10 read. “We will address root causes of these delays and adjust the very next day.”
This caused a great deal of concern nationally, and on Tuesday, Aug. 18, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy backed down on the changes, suspending the earlier course of action until after the Nov. 3 election.
Nationally, the concern with a slower mail service relates to the current global pandemic and a stress on in-person activities, including voting. Absentee ballots for the November election can be requested and submitted through the USPS, but with slower delivery times, the Post Office has been unable to guarantee delivery of the ballots on-time.
In Nelsonville, Sappington said he’s working with the Auditor’s Office staff to get bills sent out earlier.
However, getting the bills put together is a lengthy process, and moving the mail-out date will take some time to significantly shift.
Sappington said that as each month moves on, he hopes to move the mail-out day for bills back a few days to allow for some wiggle room.
“It’s pretty concerning — ours are just water bills, and we did our best to cut late fees for anyone who didn’t get a bill on time this month,” he explained. “But with things like medication, social security checks — this delay is pretty big. We are a victim, in my opinion, of what is an attempt to re-do or adjust the Postal Service in the current administration’s political favor.”
Nelsonville residents who are concerned about their utility bills can call the Auditor’s office at 740-753-2233, or access the online bill payment option at cityofnelsonville.com. A large orange button is located at the left of the page above the calendar of events. Residents who do not currently have an online account can use their regular account number and last name to create an account.
“This is such an important issue with medications and such — almost everything in my office runs through the mail, except for online things,” Sappington said. “I think people should be contacting their state and federal representatives to tell their stories and the delays they are experiencing. IT seems like a pretty simple fix, but it’s a known fact the large sorting machines were removed, and they should be put back.”
