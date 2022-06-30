The Chillicothe Veterans Administration Medical Center will remain open, after moves by a bipartisan group of United States senators halted the formation of a commission that was to consider the VA center’s closure.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson, a 20-plus year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Air Force National Guard, praised the move.
He attended two meetings in Chillicothe regarding the possible closure at the invitation of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). He said he was invited to not only express his opinion as a veteran, but also as Athens’ mayor and someone who is connect with other veteran organizations, such as the VFW and AMVETS.
“We were fighting to keep the Chillicothe hospital because there was an indication of services to be possibly relocated to the Dayton are, which had that been the case, would have made a significant negative impact on veterans in Southeast Ohio,” Patterson said. “It’s about an hour and 15 minute drive to the VA in Chillicothe. The move would have increases travel time by another hour, hour and 15 minutes to get to Dayton, which is predicated on getting reliable transportation.”
During the process, Patterson and the other Mayors Partnership for Progress wrote a letter objecting to the move, which would have had a negative impact on the partnership’s 17 counties. City Council approved a resolution in early June expressing its support of the medical center.
Hearing that the center will stay in Chillicothe was wonderful news, Patterson said.
“On all front, it was outstanding news that it won’t be locating somewhere further away,” he said. “Our veterans have really gotten accustoming to going to a place that feels comfortable and is in Southeast Ohio.”
Athens County Commissioner Lenny Eliason noted that decision to keep the Chillicothe VA open is gratifying.
“Closing it would have had a devastating impact on our veterans by increasing their travel times to unrealistic levels for them to get the services they need and deserve,” he said. “We appreciate all the efforts of Senator Brown towards achieving this outcome. This decision is a recognition of the importance to continue to provide services for those veterans in SE Ohio in their own region.”
According to the U.S. Census as of July 1, 2021, there were about 3,121 veterans living in Athens County. With a population estimated to be 62,056, that’s about 5% of the population. About 726 GI Bill students attend Ohio University’s Athens Campus.
A group of bipartisan U.S. senators opposed the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission process moving forward in the Senate on Monday, effectively ending the group.
In 2018 Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed into law the VA Mission Act. Among its many provisions, the law required the Department of Veterans Affairs to research, develop and publish a list of recommendations intended to modernize VA medical facilities and health care delivery — including through facility expansions, relocations, closures or changes in services. The law directed those recommendations to be reviewed by a presidentially-appointed and Senate-confirmed commission, which would then report its views of the recommendations to the President who could end the process or present recommendations to Congress for a vote.
Without the Senate’s approval of the nominees, no Commission will be established and the process as outlined by the VA MISSION Act will not move forward.
Brown, the longest serving Ohioan on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Committee Chairman Jon Tester (D-Montana), and Senators Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota), Martin Heinrich (D-New Mexico), Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia), Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire), John Thune (R-South Dakota), Patty Murray (D-Washington), Steve Daines (R-Montana), Ben Ray Luján (D-New Mexico), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) released a joint statement Monday announcing their opposition to the commission process moving forward in the Senate.
“As Senators, we share a commitment to expanding and strengthening modern VA infrastructure in a way that upholds our obligations to America’s veterans. We believe the recommendations put forth to the AIR Commission are not reflective of that goal, and would put veterans in both rural and urban areas at a disadvantage, which is why we are announcing that this process does not have our support and will not move forward. The commission is not necessary for our continued push to invest in VA health infrastructure, and together we remain dedicated to providing the department with the resources and tools it needs to continue delivering quality care and earned services to veterans in 21st century facilities — now and into the future.”
In March, a 73-page report by the Department of Veterans Affairs recommended closing the Chillicothe VAMC because it is “not optimally located.” It recommended moving its inpatient mental health and RRTP (Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program) services to Dayton and relocating other services to a proposed Circleville site and a new Chillicothe site.
The Chillicothe VAMC currently has 1,400 employees and serves an estimated 20,000 veterans each year.
Overall, the report called for 20 VA closures across the country and cuts to another 37 locations.
