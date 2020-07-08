A meeting of the Athens County Counts Committee held Wednesday afternoon illuminated a need for more 2020 Census responses across the county, but mostly in undergraduate areas of the city of Athens.
Aaron Dagres, partnership specialist for the Census region Athens County resides in, said that it's easy to become discouraged as numbers increase slowly and remain behind national averages. This decade's Census is also on a longer timeline than the 2010 Census, which has increased the need for a morale boost.
A collaborative effort with Ohio University to send outreach information to undergraduate students has been in the works to help target this now hard-to-reach demographic. The outreach effort will utilize off-campus addresses and at-home addresses in hopes of using both to reach the students.
Data points for a few areas within the city were shared — the tract covering most of the Athens West Side is reporting about 64 percent response rates, which is down from about 71 percent during 2010. However, other areas are closer to the previous benchmarks.
Undergraduate communities are nearly half of what the Athens residential communities have reported — Dagres reported that most of those areas are only reaching upwards of 42 percent of expected responses.
Census administrators have been keeping a close eye on areas that may change designation if response rates remain low, such as Nelsonville. The incorporated area is currently a city. However, if under 5,000 residents respond to the 2020 Census, it's likely that the municipality will become a village.
As such, the government there would be qualified to give out less aid, receive less federal funding, and other detrimental effects would occur.
Currently, Nelsonville sits at a 50 percent response rate — in 2010, the Census reports 5,392 residents of the town. In 2019, a Census population estimate found that there were 5,130 residents in the city. Tuesday, Dagres shared that the city had not received a new response in 13 days.
A cookout to help encourage Census responses was hosted in Nelsonville Wednesday afternoon, with aid of Hocking College.
The state of Ohio has an average response rate of 66.5 percent. The city of Athens is reporting only 53.8 percent of the expected responses; Amesville is reporting 59 percent; Albany is reporting 64.1 percent; Chauncey is reporting 49.4 percent; Glouster is reporting 54 percent; and Coolville is reporting 38.
The Update Leave project dropped information and response forms for the 2020 Census at households’ physical address, which allowed the workers to also confirm that the household is still in existence as well as confirm addresses. This has been completed in many areas, but is still in process in a few areas of Athens County.
However, with that phase largely out of the way, the Census Bureau is now seeking to hire and train Census Enumerators, beginning door-to-door follow ups in August. Hiring and training, for any region, is conducted locally. That means the Philadelphia Region, which contains Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Tennessee and the District of Columbia are all in this region.
For those concerned about interacting with others due to COVID-19, self-responses are available via 2020census.gov, calling 844-330-2020, or by mailing in a paper form. Census forms were mailed in late March.
Anyone who wishes to take the Census online, but has not received an ID yet can still respond on the website through following the “If you do not have a Census ID, click here” link under the login button.
In addition, anyone wondering where they would be accurately counted should know that any individual’s primary residence is where they should be counted. College students who spend the majority of their year in college towns, such as Athens, should be counted in those towns and not at their parents’ residences.
Nearby county’s response rates were reported as of Wednesday, July 8 afternoon as:
- Hocking County — 59.3
- Vinton County — 55.4
- Perry County — 61.1
- Pike County — 56.1
- Morgan County — 55.6
- Meigs County — 57.2
