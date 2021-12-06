Randal "Eric" Bolton, an ASE Certified parts specialist from Ravenswood, West Virginia, was recently honored with a national achievement award as . 48 automotive professionals were recognized on Nov. 18, 2021, at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence held at the Scottsdale Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The ASE annual awards spotlight top scorers on the ASE Certification tests from among the ranks of the approximately quarter million ASE Certified professionals nationwide. Mike Durkin, director of Global Dealer Service & Warranty Operations, and Eric Kenar, manager technician Environment and Service Technical College, both from GM; Mark Polke, chair of the ASE Board of Directors; and Timothy Zilke, ASE president & CEO, presented the award to Bolton.
“Eric, who works for Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC in Pomeroy, Ohio, is one of the outstanding ASE certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry," said Zilke. "Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement."
Mark Porter also owns a body shop located right here in Athens County, Mark Porter Auto Body Shop, as well as an auto dealerships in Jackson County.
“ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years,” Zilke continued. “This is made possible by the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. We are proud to partner with GM to recognize Eric's commitment to excellence in providing the very best in automotive parts service. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year and Eric represents the best of the best.”
32 companies from both OEM and Aftermarket segments sponsored the individual technician recognition awards in the Auto, Truck, Collision, Parts and Service categories, along with awards for instructors. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.
