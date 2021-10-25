COVID-19 vaccine providers in Athens County are now administering booster shots to newly eligible populations while preparing for a likely expansion in general vaccine eligibility to cover children ages five to 11.
Booster expansion
On Oct. 21, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an expansion in eligibility for booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the CDC, booster shots are now recommended for individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago and are 18 or older.
Also eligible for a booster are those who completed their initial vaccine series with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine six or more months ago and are included in the following groups:
- Anyone 65 and older
- People 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
- People 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
- People 18 and older who work or live in
- a high-risk setting
The CDC approved a ‘mix and match’ approach for booster shots, meaning individuals may choose any of the three approved vaccines for their booster shot, regardless of which vaccine they received initially.
More information about booster shot eligibility is available on the CDC website.
Vaccine providers in Athens County are already rolling out the booster shot. Those looking to schedule a booster shot can do so at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-427-5634.
The Athens City-County Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic Friday, Oct. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Hall, 191 West Union Street in Athens. The department will provide initial doses and booster doses of all three vaccines, with more information available on the department’s website.
Five to 11 year-olds
The CDC may soon approve Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children ages five to 11 under an emergency authorization, with a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting Tuesday, Oct. 26 to consider Pfizer’s application.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the country, said he expects vaccines for five to 11 year-olds to roll out in early November, as The New York Times reported.
Locally, the health department is working with all school districts in the county to prepare for the expansion.
Athens City-County Health Department Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. James Gaskell said the department plans to hold a mass vaccination clinic at Heritage Hall following the expansion and will also visit individual schools to vaccinate students.
Gaskell said that while a parent or legal guardian must accompany their children to receive the vaccine in most instances, a permission form will suffice for school-based clinics, increasing accessibility.
Superintendents of the Alexander, Federal Hocking and Athens school districts confirmed plans to host school-based vaccination clinics. Superintendents of the Nelsonville-York and Trimble school districts could not be reached for comment by press time.
According to Gaskell, vaccinating kids ages five to 11 will help keep COVID cases down in Athens County while protecting children from the virus.
“This Delta variant has resulted in the kids getting seriously ill… and they also transmit it, so vaccinating them is very important,” Gaskell said. “Of course, the way out of this pandemic is to vaccinate more people. We’re proceeding with vaccinating as many people as we possibly can.”
Gaskell said the expanded eligibility of booster shots will also help drive down cases and encouraged area residents to get booster shots at the health department’s Oct. 29 clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.