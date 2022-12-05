Preliminary results of a survey regarding Athens sidewalks found that most residents are most concerned about safety and accessibility.
Members of the ad hoc Pedestrian Accessibility Committee presented the information to the Athens City Council Transportation Committee during council’s Nov. 14 meeting.
Committee chair Diane Bouvier noted that sidewalks are more than concrete.
“We need to remember that there’s really a magic to sidewalks, and we need to think about what happens on sidewalks,” she said. “Even though they’re throughout the city, how invisible they can be, especially when they take you seamlessly and safely to where you wanna go. That’s the magic we want everyone to feel when they use our sidewalks.”
The committee gathered input from residents through a survey conducted during the summer and two focus groups.
A total of 784 people responded to the survey, with 100 responses coming within the first week, Bouvier said.
“I’ve never seen that happen in any survey that I’ve been a part of,” she said of the total number of responses.
When looking at the results, the committee saw a lot of similarities in the responses.
“There a lot of sense that we need to something with this,” Bouvier said. “That we can’t just let it sit.”
Among the key findings of the survey, a total of 77% of respondents named the highest accessibility priority as having “smooth, level sidewalks.”
Concerns raised in the survey included cracked, heaved or tilted sidewalks could cause injury or made them unusable.
They also noted that some crosswalks and curb ramps were dangerous as were transitions from some streets and curb ramps.
Other key findings include lack of pathways or ones that had missing sidewalk sections, so pedestrians had to walk in the streets.
They also noted differences in neighborhoods. Places such as University Estates, Far East side and South side do not have sidewalks or traffic calming in place.
Uneven brick crosswalks were also a concern as was the lack of sufficient crosswalks in general, according to the survey results.
About 38% or respondents indicated “there was no crosswalk or pedestrian signal where they crossed” on roads such as Richland Avenue, West Union Street and East State Street. Some respondents noted that there wasn’t enough time given to cross intersections. They also noted a need to audible signals at crosswalks.
Other issues included impediments to navigating sidewalks, such as weeds, snow, gravel, vehicle or dog feces. About 45% of respondents indicted that their line of sight was blocked on sidewalks.
In looking at pedestrians and vehicles, over 50% of respondents mentioned issues with vehicles speeding or being too close to pedestrians. Other issues included drivers threatening passersby and drivers not yielding to pedestrians at lights.
The two focus groups gathering input from people impacted by sidewalk issues the most — residents with disabilities and residents aged 60 years or older.
“This was really heartfelt, hearing about how people had to figure out a strategy to get from where they lives, how they were getting to the next place they wanted to get to,” said committee member Solveig Spjeldnes, who is also on city council. “And knowing that ‘Well, I can’t go on this sidewalk. It stops and I have to go out into the street and then I have to go this way. Then I have to, oh, this one has a pothole. I can’t go there. ... So, they had to plant it out and figure out how they were going to get to where they wanted to go. This is just not OK.”
Comments from people with disabilities include:
- “I moved here recently — where are the curb cuts?”
- “My son processes things differently and it would help if he heard ‘Walk’ from an audible traffic signal at the crosswalk.”
- “We need smoother, fatter, wider, continuous sidewalks.”
Comments from the seniors include:
- “People walk uptown because they need to, but you stumble on the bricks. It is not pleasure walking, but we have to do business uptown.”
- “Narrow sidewalks might look smooth and nice, but they are really designed for someone who has much better mobility.”
- “I walked to work on Lancaster every day for 25 years. The sidewalk is right along the street and didn’t feel safe.”
Council member Alan Swank asked whether the committee had any estimates on cost of its plans.
Spjeldnes said that they do not have price of anything yet, as they are still putting the report together.
“We’re trying to be very creative, looking at models around the county as to what works and what doesn’t work,” she said. “We obviously are looking at what the law says. … We don’t want to be restricted to a very narrow scope that isn’t working, hasn’t worked or doesn’t work anywhere.”
The committee will draft a final report which they hope to give to city council sometime in January, Spjeldnes said.
Council member Ben Ziff said that the committee is an example of part of what he loves the most abut being on city council.
“There’s a lot of stuff that I really love about being at City Council, but I think what I probably love the most is seeing stuff like this,” he said. “Just a group of concerned citizens volunteering their time to try and better the community that they’re a part of. ... I appreciate so much all the work that you guys have put into this.”
