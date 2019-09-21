Iris Cooke is among the many local students who worry about the effects of climate change.
“Every day I wake up and I’m afraid that I will not have a future,” said Cooke, a student at Athens Middle School, speaking to a crowd of about 100 people who gathered for a climate strike in Athens on Friday morning.
The local protest was part of an international call to action that culminated in millions of people gathering for similar strikes around the world. Though primarily student-led, strikes included protestors of all ages — they walked out of schools, missed work and closed businesses to show their commitment to the cause. All argued that changes need to be made to halt climate change.
The Athens climate strike was hosted by Bob O’Neil and Christine Hughes who closed the Athens Bakery to facilitate the event.
“Today is really about tipping the scale,” said Hughes, explaining that acquiring a “critical mass” of supporters and activists is critical to the success of social and political movements, like the fight against climate change.
O’Neil credited Greta Thunberg for being an inspiration for the Athens Climate Strike.
Thunberg is a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist who gained international attention less than a year ago when she went on strike from her school to protest in front of the Swedish Parliament building.
“We’ve been following Thunberg,” he said. “She’s been very inspiring and has really taken our emotional level to another stage.”
Several students spoke to the crowd about their experiences dealing with the threat of the climate crisis that could reach a peak during their lifetimes.
“Recently, a few of my friends and I have been seriously discussing choosing not to have children,” said Marley McKind, a junior at OU studying wildlife and conservation. “Although some of us always imagined being mothers, we know the facts and we wonder if it is truly fair to bring new life into this world with the path it’s on.”
McKind described her and her friends’ feelings as “environmental depression” but argued that this generation is lucky to have not yet had to deal with the potentially destructive effects of climate change firsthand.
Members of local environmental organizations also spoke about their views on climate change and the solutions they saw for dealing with the crisis.
“For me this is about my kids, it’s about the next generation,” said Sarah Conely-Ballew, director of sustainable solutions at Rural Action. “This is the moment ... we are the people we’ve been waiting for.”
Amalie Lipstreu, policy director of the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association, talked about sustainable approaches to agriculture and the need to change some farming practices that have been detrimental to the environment.
“Agriculture can be a source of greenhouse gas, but can also be part of the solution,” she said, calling this a time of “incredible challenge” and “immense opportunity” to “recreate a food system that truly serves farmers, communities and our environment.”
Ellie Hamrick, who is running for Athens City Council as an independent socialist candidate, spoke about the role of capitalism and the ruling class in the climate crisis.
“The truth is that capitalism is to blame for this ecological crisis and capitalism cannot solve it,” she said. “Capitalism, by definition, puts profit over people and planet.”
When the speakers were finished, coordinators of the event led protesters uptown to the Athens County Courthouse.
Once there, the climate strikers took turns standing on a city bench to address the crowd, giving impromptu speeches and leading the group in songs and chants.
