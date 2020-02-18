BUFFALO, NY – Canisius College congratulates more than 1,110 undergraduate students who were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List. The following local students made the list:

  • Hunter Wood, from Athens, a Management major at Canisius and member of the Class of 2022.
  • Cassidy Wood, from Athens, a Animal Behavior Ecology and Conservation major at Canisius and member of the Class of 2020.

To qualify for the Dean’s List students must have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.

