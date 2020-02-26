Athens High School played host to many local schools upper class students on Friday, Feb. 21 for a pre-prom season event designed to educate students about making good choices and not driving while intoxicated.
Called The Pledge, the event was a replacement to Impact, which used to be held at Ohio University’s Convocation Center and also encouraged teens to make better choices. Impact was cancelled in 2018, after becoming a staple event for the previous 12 years.
The Impact organization teamed up with businesses, local foundations, community leaders and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to educate tens of thousands of high school juniors and seniors from throughout Southern Ohio and in neighboring West Virginia counties.
The Pledge program administrators hope to pick up where Impact left off.
Athens High School Principal Chad Springer said he was initially approached about hosting the program about eight to nine days before Feb. 21.
”Dep. Jimmy Childs contacted me and said he’d been contacted by Judge (Robert) Stewart, and said Alex Sheen was interested in doing Prom Impact again,” Springer said. “Jimmy asked if we could host it, and so I did some figuring and ultimately said yes.”
Alex Sheen, founder of nonprofit organization Because I Said I Would, spoke at Prom Impact in the past, Springer noted, and the lack of Impact was a void that needed to be filled. The need to tell students about the dangers of drinking and driving, as well as underage consumption of intoxicants, is still present, and Springer hopes this new event will help.
Trimble, Federal Hocking and Nelsonville-York Juniors and Seniors joined the AHS upperclass students as well as all students who attend Tri-County Career Center. Alexander Local Schools held its own event, which Sheen also spoke at. The event was for students in 6th-12th grade, also on Feb. 21.
The AHS event lasted for about two hours, with the first hour hosted by Aaron Thomas, aka DJ A-roc, who is an OU employee, and previously coordinated Prom Pledge Impact. Funding for the 2020 event was provided through the school resource officer monies that Dep. Childs has access to.
”The first hour was having fun with the students,” Springer said. “We fed every student there, either through donations or purchases or funding from different programs. Jimmy coordinated all of that.”
Ohio University alumnus Sheen spoke about his foundation, Because I said I would. When Sheen’s father, Al Sheen, died on Sept. 4, 2012, after a fight against Stage 4 lung cancer, the younger Sheen eulogized his dad with a theme of “because I said I would.” It continued, and became something he encourages others to join him with committing to.
Sheen hands out cards at many of his events containing that simple statement, “because I said I would” on one side, with the opposite side left blank. It is to be filled in by a promise that will be kept.
“From the kids I talked to, they thought it was powerful,” Springer said. “Alex’s speech was very powerful. He spoke about making healthy choices, following through on promises and persevering.”
Prom dates for Athens County school districts this year are:
- Athens High School, April 25
- Trimble High School, April 11
- Alexander High School, April 25
- Federal Hocking High School, April 25
- Nelsonville-York High School, April 25
