Stirling Ultracold, an Athens-based maker of deep freezers, which have been used to store vaccines, agreed to be acquired by a public Seattle-area biotech at a valuation of $258 million, the company announced Monday.
Operations are set to continue at the Athens headquarters and factory and at a small Columbus sales office. The company had 130 employees as of last fall, the company said in a press release.
Stirling makes freezers that cool to ultra-low temperatures of negative 20 to negative 80 degrees Celsius, but take up much less space and use as up to 75% less energy than freezers with traditional compressors. Some of its portable models can even plug in to a car's power socket.
Stirling Ultracold was a beneficiary of the coronavirus pandemic — the freezers they produce meet the requirements for vaccine storage and sales have tripled since the first quarter of 2020, Columbus Business First reported.
“We are energized by this event and look forward to continuing to provide our customers with ultra-low temperature Stirling freezer solutions and now the full breadth of product capabilities within BioLife Solutions,” Stirling CEO Dusty Tenney said in a statement.
Tenney will join the combined company as president and Chief Operations Officer.
BioLife, which makes products that protect organs and other biological materials from damage during cold storage and transport, made multiple acquisitions since 2019, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported. Its revenue was $48 million in 2020.
BioLife is a publicly traded company, and Stirling Ultracold is not. BioLife Solutions Inc. will issue 6.6 million shares, increasing outstanding shares by 20%, to take full ownership
