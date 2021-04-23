Just outside of Athens, a cool invention is being produced and shipped across the world.
And ‘cool’ is meant literally.
Stirling Ultracold, a manufacturer of freezers that reach incredibly low temperatures, is seeing a major spike in demand as a result of the global health crisis.
In the last year, Stirling Ultracold has been on the cutting edge of COVID-19 vaccination efforts by providing the only line of ultracold freezer systems capable of storing any mRNA vaccine requiring -20°C to -86°C thermal protection.
On the factory floor, workers construct the proprietary engine that cools the fridge, others fabricate the shell for the fridge, and even more still operate the loading and unloading areas.
The factory has seen an increase in operation, from one shift to two shifts since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and the staff has ballooned alongside it.
Geraint Phillips, chief operations officer of Stirling Ultracold, reflected on Stirling Ultracold’s responsibility during the pandemic.
“I think for us, it’s been a privilege to be part of the solution in overcoming the pandemic,” Phillips said. “The demand continues to be sky-high.”
The ultracold freezers are a proprietary and unique technology that makes them incredibly efficient — the smallest, portable model can be plugged into a car outlet and used.
With the unique technology and the pandemic, Stirling Ultracold has seen monumental growth, Phillips said.
A tour of the office shows a building bursting at the seams with employees — the company almost has 200 employees now, Jennifer Shriders, marketing coordinator said.
“We’ve been blessed with such a phenomenal workforce here who come in to work every day, knowing the challenges of increasing demand and the need to increase our output,” Phillips said.
Phillips said the employee count has increased so much, Stirling Ultracold is in preliminary discussions with the Athens County Port Authority to potentially expand their Poston Road facility.
And with demand for freezers higher than ever, Phillips said the prospect of a protracted pandemic might extend that trend onward and into the future.
“We challenge whether the demand is going to decrease,” Phillips said. “We see the variants of the virus continuing to challenge different communities and different countries.”
Shrider added the utility of the freezers carries well beyond vaccine storage — it has many laboratory and medical applications. For example, she said some freezers are being shipped as part of a UNICEF program to store Ebola vaccines for Africa.
She also said the emerging technology of mRNA treatments, like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, will increase utility into the future.
“In the short term, I see that being in demand in the future,” Shrider said.
And in early May, the company will be formalizing a merger with BioLife Solutions, a publicly-traded company based out of Seattle, The Messenger previously reported.
Stirling Ultracold CEO Dusty Tenney will join the combined company as president and Chief Operations Officer.
“This pandemic has galvanized pharmaceutical research. With critical medicines and therapies coming to market faster than ever before, and new advances in science testing the limits of treatment, ultracold storage must be ready to support the breadth of needs in the biopharmaceutical, government and academic research, clinical trials, biobanking, and cell, regenerative and gene therapy markets,” Tenney said in a March release.
BioLife, which makes products that protect organs and other biological materials from damage during cold storage and transport, made multiple acquisitions since 2019, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported. Its revenue was $48 million in 2020.
BioLife is a publicly-traded company, and Stirling Ultracold is not. BioLife Solutions Inc. will issue 6.6 million shares, increasing outstanding shares by 20%, to take full ownership.
The company also received many of the initial venture capital for launching the product from the Ohio University Voinovich School’s TechGROWTH Ohio program.
TechGROWTH Ohio was the original lead investor in Stirling Ultracold at its inception in 2010 and provided multiple rounds of follow-on funding during the company’s startup and growth stages, an Ohio University release said.
TechGROWTH also provided services to the company, including business plan development, service on the board of directors, executive recruitment and investor network development. The Ohio Innovation Fund, an early-stage venture fund founded by Ohio University, Ohio State University and Kent State University, also became another investor.
Phillips said the merger with BioLife Solutions will help carry this Athens company to the true fore and expand market access.
“Being able to expand our portfolio of products that the joint BioLife Solutions business will now have available to it, is really exciting,” Phillips said. “It gives us more opportunity in more markets, and gives us a future pathway in our business.”
Phillips also expressed the company’s commitment to keeping the business in Athens County.
“The future is very positive for what we’re doing in Athens and in Ohio, generally,” Phillips said. “But of course as our merger is complete we will understand a bit more of what the capabilities are around the organization.”
Phillips added he believed Stirling Ultracold had risen to the occasion during the pandemic.
“It’s a mountain to climb, and I’m with a team we’ve assembled and the work they’ve put in — has resulted in millions of extra doses of the vaccine being stored and distributed across the country, and across the world,” Phillips said. “And we’re very proud of that.”
