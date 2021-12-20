THE PLAINS — As part of an effort to enhance services for local veterans, the Athens County Veterans’ Service Commission is moving to a larger office space in The Plains.
“The new facility has a lot more space, and we can do a lot more with it,” said Secretary Robert St. Lawrence, one of the organization’s five commissioners and a member of Vietnam Veterans of America.
Each county in Ohio hosts a veterans’ service commission. According to its website, the Athens commission — funded by a property tax — assists the county’s veterans as well as their families by offering referrals for specialized help and training, helping to access support through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and from non-governmental organizations, and providing direct assistance, including financial.
Lawrence said that out of roughly 3,500 veterans living in Athens County, the commission actively provides services to just under 1,000.
Although the organization’s level of funding has not changed, Senior Veterans Service Officer Kim Spencer said the activities of the group have broadened in recent years. This year, Spencer said the commission has provided food boxes to 144 applicants, ordered hams and turkeys for veterans and their widows, and given away boots, socks, coats, backpacks, school supplies and around 20 air conditioning units.
“The AC units were pretty bulky. Our biggest thing was being able to store these things to distribute to our veterans,” Spencer said. “We are definitely ready for the new place.”
Lawrence said the new office, located near the Piggly Wiggly in The Plains, will better accommodate existing projects while providing new opportunities. Lawrence added that the larger office will allow the commission to bring on a third veterans service officer while providing space for veterans visiting the office, including a computer room and a multipurpose room.
“We have a lot more space to do more engagement for veterans,” Lawrence said.
Spencer said the commission is hoping to operate fully out of its new office by Jan. 1.
