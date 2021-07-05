Three local environmental activists were arrested in Minnesota last week as part of a demonstration against a controversial pipeline overhaul that environmental and tribal groups say they will do anything to stop.
Environmental and tribal groups say energy giant Enbridge Energy’s plan to rebuild Line 3, which would carry Canadian tar sands oil and regular crude from Alberta to Wisconsin, would worsen climate change and risk spills in sensitive areas where Native Americans harvest wild rice, hunt, fish, gather medicinal plants, and claim treaty rights, according to the Associated Press.
For over a month now, environmental activists and law enforcement from around the state have flocked to northern Minnesota as activism against the pipeline has led to hundreds of arrests over the past month.
Three local women took part in the blockade of Line 3, according to a release. The release states they were arrested. The women are part of Athens County's Future Action Network and previously came together to take action against Line 3 for ACFAN's March 29, 2021 Athens Ohio rally.
One of the women, Judy Smucker, said she was there for her family and the future of her grandchildren.
"I'm here as a grandmother,” Smucker said in a statement. “I have grandchildren and a family that I love. We are at a great moment in our history, a tipping point. Mother earth has given us all these gifts for free: clean water, clean air. We have to take care of it. It's the heart of everything: we take care of mother earth, she takes care of us. "
Claudia Sheehan, another Athens County woman who took part in the demonstration, stressed the importance of taking what she says is direct action against climate change.
"Action is very important. Without action there is complacency, with complacency we give the greed in the world a chance to grow,” Sheehan said. “You have to stand up for your beliefs, you have to allow the spirit to move you. Take action, find your spirit and yourself that's going to guide you and go with it."
According to a release, the women were each released from jail on a $5,000 bail on July 3, with conditions.
Enbridge is gearing up for a final construction push on Line 3, which clips a corner of North Dakota on its way across northern Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin, the AP reported last month.
Enbridge says the current 1960s-era Line 3 pipeline is deteriorating and can run at only about half its original capacity, according to the AP. It says the new line, made from stronger steel, will better protect the environment while restoring its capacity and ensuring reliable deliveries to U.S. refineries.
The Canadian and Wisconsin replacement segments are already carrying oil. The Minnesota segment is about 60% complete. The company has said it plans to put the line into service late this year, according to the AP.
Enbridge, which updated the projected total cost for Line 3 in February to $7.3 billion (U.S.), has been touting the economic benefits, including about 4,000 jobs as full-scale work resumes.
Last month, 179 people were arrested when thousands shut down an Enbridge pumping station for two days as part of a large-scale demonstration, Democracy Now!, an activist group, reported.
Last week, three activists were arrested at the Enbridge Energy Headquarters in New Hampshire as part of ongoing demonstrations against Line 3, local outlet WBUR reported.
Biden’s administration has declined to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline, according to the Associated Press. In Michigan, Enbridge is defying an order by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to shut down its Line 5 because of the potential for a spill in a channel linking two Great Lakes.
