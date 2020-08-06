An updated lodging tax system was presented to the Athens County Commissioners during the Tuesday, Aug. 4 meeting.
Ben Abfall, chief deputy auditor of the Athens County Auditor’s Office, told the Commissioners that a few solutions on collecting a lodging tax had been found. Previously, some AirBnB owners and other lodging providers expressed frustration in not having an online portal for paying the lodging tax.
To implement an online lodging tax portal in the existing system, Munis, would cost about $23,000 and an annual fee would also be associated, to be billed to the county. However, that method will not be used. A different payment solution will be implemented, with no fee to create this system due to the county largely already having the system.
“I don’t know what kind of interest we will have in doing these online payments from hotels and lodges,” he explained. “If it proves to be overwhelming, it would be worthwhile, but I would hate to pay $1,000 if only one person joins.”
Commissioner President Lenny Eliason noted that the least expensive method would be the best, as between 20-30 individuals will be using the portal.
“I just can’t see that a lot of people will use it,” Abfall agreed.
