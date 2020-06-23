LOGAN — Four protests are scheduled throughout this week at Worthington Park in Downtown Logan in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement.
The first protests are scheduled for today and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again on Friday and Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Logan Black Lives Matter protests have been organized by a group of local high school students.
Lauren Blatchley is one of the Logan High School students who originally organized the protests. She said organizing the protests involved four students, which eventually grew into about 20 students.
“I think that it is really important to try my best to do whatever I can to introduce different opinions and different perspectives to the town because I think there is not a lot of that,” Blatchley stated.
Blatchley said she feels that the protest has already sparked a lot of different opinions and added she has already received phone calls from people who are trying to start arguments with her, intimidate her and tell her that they are going to bring weapons to the protest.
“I had one phone call from Bikers for Trump, leaving me an intimidating message, telling me they were going to be there to make sure nothing got out of hand or turned violent,” Blatchley explained. “Also, there has been a lot of comments on Facebook from adults saying that they are going to bring different weapons.”
Blatchley reiterated that there is absolutely no intention of making the protest violent and said that she wants the local protests to lead to it being harder for people in Logan to ignore that there are real problems with racial inequality, oppression and racism. She also hopes the protests encourage more people to vote.
“Because we live in a predominantly white town, people may think that it doesn’t apply to me so I don’t have to do anything about it,” Blatchley said. “Even if there is change in other places, there still needs to be change in smaller towns as well.”
“These are high school students that are abiding by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to peaceably assemble and redress grievances concerning social justice,” added City of Logan Mayor Greg Fraunfelter.
Fraunfelter stated that a parent of one of the student organizers reached out to him about the protest and he told them to reach out to the Logan Police Department and city service director about doing it properly.
The Logan Police Department issued a release regarding this week’s events stating that a group of youth from the Logan community approached the city administration requesting to hold a peaceful gathering concerning social issues at Worthington Park.
“These individuals were polite, respectful, and did not request any special accommodations for the gathering,” the release reads. “However, in the last 24 hours, social media rumors and misinformation has transformed a simple peaceful assembly into the false belief that this will result into some sort of violent protest.”
The letter goes on to state that the LPD not only protects the rights to peacefully assemble, but encourages it when done in this manner.
“We are asking anyone who wants to attend this gathering to be polite, courteous and supportive of these young adults who are exercising these rights we all share, even if you may not agree with their specific views,” the letter continues. “Logan is a close knit community, there is always room for the differing opinions.We should encourage and promote the ability to exchange ideas and interact peacefully.”
Logan Police Captain Ryan Gabriel said there will not initially be a police presence because it is supposed to be a peaceful protest. He added that they are not going to flood that area with law enforcement because that sometimes could lead to more problems. But LPD will monitor the situation and act accordingly.
“You are not going to see a line of police officers in riot gear, surrounding the place,” commented Gabriel. “Every indication from the organizers is that it is going to be peaceful and we are optimistic that’s what is going to happen. These are local kids and not some outside group trying to cause issues.”
There was talk on social media of a Back the Blue rally at the same date, time and location as Logan’s Black Lives Matter protest and an event was briefly created for it on Facebook.
Alex Lindsey was one of the organizers for this rally and stated that after speaking to state law enforcement and after finding out that it was organized by high school students, it had been decided to hold the rally at a later date, not during the Black Lives Matter Protest.
He added that it was not their goal to stop the protest but they wanted to be there to ‘back up local law enforcement.’
“Our biggest worry was because [the local Black Lives Matter protest] had been promoted so much, what kind of outside influences are going to come,” Lindsey stated. “We were not trying to diminish their voice.”
