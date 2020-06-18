A Logan man was arrested on 22 driving suspensions Sunday, June 14 after he was engaged in a traffic stop by the Athens County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Interdiction Unit.
Bryan Fisher, 34, was pulled over at the intersection of Washington and Fort Streets in Nelsonville for multiple traffic violations. His previous suspensions include open container violations and driving under the influence. While issuing citations, K9 Bora was deployed for a free air sniff, when she indicated on the vehicle.
A search was conducted and approximately three grams of suspected powdered heroin was located, along with digital scales, individual baggies and other paraphernalia related to drug trafficking. It was determined during the investigation that Fisher had tampered with the evidence during the traffic stop.
He was transported to a local hospital to be medically cleared, then was taken to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without further incident.
Fisher has been charged with trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies of the fourth degree. He is also being held on a probation violation from the adult parole authority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.