LOGAN — There have been two separate instances of vandalism of tombstones at a Logan cemetery, local police have reported.
Nick Maniskas, Oak Grove Cemetery foreman, said 25 tombstones were pushed over. Some of the older tombstones affected now need some foundation work and the process to repair them could be time-consuming.
He is not sure who committed the crime but agrees with the police that it happened over the past two weekends during nighttime.
“We didn’t notice the first time until on a Tuesday and the following week, we noticed on Monday,” Maniskas added.
The foreman expects the clean-up process to be time consuming and said there is no estimate yet as to how much it would cost.
Logan Police Captain Ryan Gabriel said there are currently no leads as to who the culprit is, but he suspects that it could be a group of juveniles.
“I wouldn’t think that an adult would do this, so I am leaning more toward juveniles, but I could be wrong on that,” Gabriel said.
Though the department has yet to determine who committed the crime, Gabriel is hopeful after receiving so much feedback on social media that somebody will reach out with answers or clues.
Incidents of tombstone vandalism at Oak Grove Cemetery are scarce, according to Maniskas. The last time he remembers this happening was a few years ago when a few kids were caught while attempting to damage the graves.
He said a lot more kids are coming through the cemetery because of smart phone games such as Pokemon Go, which he feels is not in the benefit of the cemetery or the people who go to mourn their lost loved ones.
“There is no reason for this whatsoever,” the foreman said. “People come up there everyday to visit their loved ones. It is just stupid. I get very irritated talking about it and I take it personal because I have family in this cemetery and I know a lot of people in this cemetery and I know a lot of the people who come visit, so I see this as very disrespectful.”
If anyone has any information regarding the suspects responsible for these acts, contact the Logan Police Department at 740-385-6866.
* * *
John Stran is a reporter for The Logan Daily News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.