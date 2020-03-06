LOGAN — Linn Warthman has been a Chillicothe firefighter for almost 14 years. He has been called to scenes involving children numerous times but one call he was involved with has given him the opportunity to talk about it on a national television show.
This past Wednesday at 8 p.m., Warthman appeared on the A&E television show Live PD where he spoke about an incident that occurred in August 2018 when he saved the life of a newborn.
On Friday, Aug. 3 2018, Warthman was called to a Chillicothe Burger King where there was reportedly an unresponsive male in the parking lot. By the time he arrived, the Chillicothe Police Department was already on scene.
The unresponsive male, Zachary Frey, was passed out in his vehicle possibly on some sort of opiates. Once Frey responded to officers, a field sobriety test was conducted, and according to the police report, Frey failed.
While searching Frey, officers found a bag of brown substance in his pocket, which they suspected to be heroin. Frey was arrested and taken to jail. However, there was another person of concern involved — Frey’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Sanders, who had also overdosed in the women’s bathroom at Burger King.
Warthman and an officer found Sanders, who was 38 weeks pregnant, sitting on the toilet somewhat unresponsive.
Sanders told Warthman that she believed she had miscarried. Warthman asked why she thought that and Sanders replied, “I just know.” At that point Warthman said he saw a little bit of blood on her hand and questioned her on how far along in her pregnancy she was — that’s when she told him 38 weeks.
It was not a miscarriage, and the child was facedown in the toilet. That’s when Warthman said he ripped her off the toilet and stood her up, reached in with his left hand and turned the baby over with the cord and placenta still attached.
The baby was cold and slimy, and not breathing at this point. He began to perform CPR and continued to do so until they reached the hospital. Because of his quick thinking and determination, the child survived and is over a year and a half old today.
Though he successfully completed his job that day and and could have easily moved on to the next person to save, Warthman has continued to visit the child and has formed a close relationship with him as well as Frey and Sanders.
This incident and what has followed in the year and a half since is what Warthman discussed during his time on the show.
The show is filmed in New York City, which gave Warthman the opportunity to explore the big city and visit the 9/11 memorial. Even though he has been given the special treatment for his heroic actions that day, Warthman still says he was just doing his job while simultaneously being in the right place at the right time.
“Anyone would have done what I did I think,” Warthman said. “We try harder with kids, that’s just natural because no one wants to see a kid suffer or die.”
When asked to be on the show, he told the executive producer if they were aware he was a firefighter and not a police officer. Chillicothe Police Officer Terry Brown wore a body cam at the time, which caught the whole incident and shows Warthman jumping into action. So the producers wanted him on as well.
Warthman agreed to go on the show only if it put everyone involved in a positive light.
For those who decide to tune in Wednesday night, Warthman hopes they understand that there is hope for people who suffer from addiction — and the parents of the child he saved are living proof that addiction can be conquered. Both graduated from drug court two months ago and have been completely sober for 19 months.
“She (Sanders) is an inspiration and so is he (Frey) to thousands of people. She has been talking to younger girls at schools and has been using her experience and struggle to help others,” remarked Warthman.
Warthman believes the real story is that these two have overcome something that many people suffer with everyday and may never get over.
Stran is a reporter for Logan Daily News.
