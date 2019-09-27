Note: This story appears in the Friday, Sept 27 newspaper on Page A3.
LOGAN — All it took was one quick-thinking sixth grader to save the life of one of his classmates.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Dallas Brooks and Clayton Hacker were sitting together at their lunch table in the Logan-Hocking Middle School when Hacker began to choke.
Brooks remembered the table turning to aid his friend or panic at the sight of Hacker not breathing. As a teacher took notice, Brooks began performing the Heimlich maneuver on his friend, a move he had learned previously outside of school but not in-depth.
Brook’s quick actions dislodged the food from Hacker’s throat. Although the whole situation took less than a minute, it felt like much longer to the students involved.
“It felt a lot longer than 20 seconds,” Hacker said. “For me, it felt like forever.”
Hacker expressed gratitude for his friend, and said he believed the incident could have turned fatal if not for Brooks’ quick thinking. As for Brooks, he said he feels good knowing Hacker is alright as a result of his own actions.
If someone is choking, experts recommend following these steps:
- Determine if the individual requires first aid, such as the Heimlich Maneuver. If an individual can still speak, further action may not be necessary.
- Stand behind the person, and reach your arms around their waist.
- Place a fist, with thumb inside, just above the person’s navel.
- Grasp the fist tightly with the other hand and make quick, upward and inward thrusts with the fists until the object in their throat is dislodged.
* * *
John Stran is a reporter for The Logan Daily News.
