Following a 39-year-long career in social work, Athens County Children Services Executive Director Cathy Hill will be retiring later this spring.
Hill was named the executive director of the Hocking County Children Services in 2008, and took the role of the Athens Executive Director in 2012. An interim replacement will take over her position on May 1.
In addition to her duties serving as Executive Director of Athens County Children Services, Hill served two terms as president of the Board of Trustees for the Public Children Services Association of Ohio; was appointed to the Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Children & Families and the Partnership for Ohio’s Families, a public-private advisory council for child protection in Ohio. Hill represented Athens County on the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund regional prevention council and sits on the Athens County Family & Children First Council.
In reflecting back on her decision to take on the role of Executive Director for ACCS, Hill said she could not think of a better way to round out her career than by working for a child protective services agency with “such an exceptional and long-standing reputation for best practice across the state of Ohio,” a press release concerning her retirement stated.
“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve as Executive Director of Athens County Children Services,” Hill said in a provided statement. “I will miss our caring, professional and competent staff, but I know that the good work that happens here, that has always happened here, will go on.”
Otis Crockron will take over as interim executive director during the search for a permanent replacement, and a celebration of Hill’s tenure with the agency is planned for later in April. Crockron is currently serving as the Deputy Director of Finance and Operations for the agency, and was appointed by the Athens County Children Services Board, effective May 1.
Hill achievements in her position were noted in the agency’s press release concerning her retirement. Hill has done such things as secured a grant from the Dave Thomas Foundation on Adoption for Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, an intensive child-focused recruitment strategy for children waiting for adoption in Athens and surrounding counties.
Throughout Hill’s tenure in Athens, the agency was awarded grants for of a number of state-wide strategic initiatives including:
- Ohio START program
- Permanency Round Tables
- Project HOPE peer support strategy
- The Accelerated Safety Assessment Protocol
- Adventure Therapy.
In addition to child safety, Hill emphasized worker safety and wellbeing, trauma informed care practice, wrap-around services and kinship care services.
“Cathy has a unique ability to understand the big picture on how to advance program delivery and move our practice and profession forward, while also being mindful of our staff and the populations we serve,” said Barbara Cline, Quality Assurance Supervisor.
During Hill’s leadership, ACCS passed two countywide tax levies, ensuring that stable funding for the agency and the care and protection of children in Athens County will continue well after her departure.
“Cathy has been a strong leader and has a depth of knowledge and forward thinking about child protective services and displays such balance in her practice,” remarked Nancy Schell, ACCS Board Chair. “That strategic thinking has opened the doors for many great opportunities and additional resources to come into Athens County, and get put to work for the families and children we serve.
“Her contributions to the children and families of Athens and Hocking Counties and beyond will live on in the social work professionals she has supported and elevated throughout her long and distinguished career.”
Hill is a graduate of Wright State University and The Ohio State University. She started her career at a domestic violence shelter and rape treatment center in Springfield. She went on to serve as a medical social worker, and eventually Director of Social Work at Saint Anthony Medical Center, an inner-city hospital in Columbus. Through partnership with the Women’s Action Collective, Hill helped Saint Anthony establish the first rape treatment center in the area in the 1980’s.
Continuing her tradition of volunteer service, upon return to the area, Hill served on the Board of the United Way of Hocking County, and sits on the steering committee for Empty Bowls, a fundraiser for local area foodbanks. She is a volunteer gardener and artist for Lilyfest at Bishop Educational Gardens.
