When President Lyndon Johnson declared a nation-wide war on poverty in 1964, photos of Appalachian places and people became the face of the movement. Many of these photos depicted poverty, illness and suffering as a way to showcase struggle, but they also subsequently created stereotypes about the region.
Now, West Virginia-based photographer Roger May is revisiting the culture and identity of this area in a photo project titled “Looking At Appalachia.”
“‘Looking At Appalachia’ came about as a way to mark the 50th anniversary of the war on poverty, and to do it in a way that actively took more ownership over the image of the region, as opposed to having it defined by outside people,” he said. “We also wanted to do this without any political motive like the war on poverty pictures were made with.”
May is the designer and director for the project which consists of 64 photographs taken by 45 photographers from 2015-2017. Photos depict birthday parties, baptisms, factories, barber shops and Appalachian individuals of numerous races, ages and religions amid their daily routines.
Since 2015, the exhibit has traveled to 13 locations and is now on display at Ohio University’s Visual Communication Gallery in Schoonover Center until Feb. 28.
On Feb. 18, May visited OU’s campus to talk with students and those interested about the project. He said he is grateful for the opportunity to share this collection with aspiring photographers.
“I think being able to share it with students and educators is crucial to empowering people, young and old, to share what they love about the region and what they want people to know,” he said. “This project also shows how we can regain control over how the region is seen.”
After his talk, May introduced the screening of “Stranger with a Camera” at the Athena Cinema. This documentary film explores the death of Canadian filmmaker Hugh O’Connor, who was shot and killed while filming in eastern Kentucky. The film is directed by Appalachian filmmaker Elizabeth Barret who presents questions to viewers about the responsibilities storytellers have in depicting communities outside their own.
May said he was welcomed by Athens and Ohio University and was pleased to share “Looking At Appalachia” to those living inside the region.
“As much as I would love for this exhibit to travel far and wide, it’s significant to me that it’s shown in the region,” he said. “Historically, so many people who are not from here have come here, and they’ve harvested images and taken them and shown them elsewhere, and not actually shared them with people here.”
