OU's 23rd president

Ohio University Board of Trustees President Peggy Viehweger (left) introduces Lori Stewart Gonzalez as the 23rd president of the university Wednesday during a press conference in Walter Hall.

 Messenger Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

The Ohio University Board of Trustees unanimously approved Lori Stewart Gonzalez as the university’s 23rd president Wednesday at Walter Hall at the Athens campus.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.