The Ohio University Board of Trustees unanimously approved Lori Stewart Gonzalez as the university’s 23rd president Wednesday at Walter Hall at the Athens campus.
Stewart Gonzalez, who was at the meeting with her husband Randy, will serve as the university's first female president.
“We started this process by partnering with the University community to define what we wanted in our next President, and I am thrilled to be able to say that we found everything we were looking for in Dr. Gonzalez,” said Peggy Viehweger, chair of the Ohio University Board of Trustees and chair of the Presidential Search Committee. “Dr. Gonzalez has broad experience as an academic leader and a deep commitment to the power of public higher education. What set her apart, however, was her open and honest communication style and her demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and to build strong teams – characteristics our stakeholders told us were of utmost importance.”
As president, Stewart Gonzalez will oversee a university system with more than 29,000 students who attend the Athens and the five regional branch campuses as well as manage more than 4,100 employees. OU’s expenditures are more than $586 million for university operations with an annual payroll exceeding $315 million.
The new president’s term is expected to begin July 1, after President Hugh Sherman’s two-year term, which is set to conclude June 30.
"We're both excited about being part of the Athens Community and part of the Ohio University community," Gonzalez said. "I want to thank the Board of Trustees for entrusting me with this awesome responsibility. I appreciate their faith in me and I'll work every day to maintain that faith and have that grow their trust in me."
President-elect Gonzalez comes to Ohio University from the University of Louisville, where she currently serves as Executive Vice President and University Provost; additionally, she served as Interim President for more than a year during a presidential transition.
Prior to her time in Louisville, Gonzalez was the Vice Chancellor of Academic, Faculty and Student Affairs at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. Her long career also includes serving as the Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor at Appalachian State University and Dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Kentucky.
Gonzalez holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Communication Sciences and Disorders from the University of Florida and is an accomplished researcher and faculty member in her field. She also has professional experience as a speech-language pathologist.
“Dr. Gonzalez’s background in, and knowledge of, the health sciences will serve her well as President of Ohio University,” President Sherman said. “A third of our students are enrolled in health sciences professional programs, and we are home to the largest public medical school in the state. In addition, she brings with her a clear understanding of the region we serve.”
Before July, Gonzalez will talk with Sherman about the university and receive documents to review in preparation for the position.
The Board of Trustees approved Wednesday a 6-year contract with Gonzalez being paid $600,000 per year until June 30, 2029, according to her employment contract that she signed March 16.
In July of each year, Gonzalez will be eligible for a performance bonus up to 15 percent of her base salary. The amount of the bonus, if any, will be contingent upon achievement of mutually agreed upon goals and the availability of funds. The bonus will be paid within 30 days of the Board's decision to award compensation.
Gonzalez will be allowed $30,000 in reimbursable relocation expenses, according to her contract.
If the contract terminates by natural expiration and Gonzalez wishes to remain an employee of the University, she may continue her employment as a tenured faculty member in the Department of Communications Sciences and Disorders at at salary of 40 percent of her base salary as president or equal to the highest tenured faculty member's base salary in the department, whichever is greater, escalated at an annual rate equal to the faculty raise pool percentage increase.
In the event of an immediate separation from the University, OU would pay Gonzalez a lump sum payment equal to one year of the President's then-current base salary.
Gonzalez was born and raised in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, a small town with a population of just over 2,400 in Appalachian Kentucky. Her father was a first-generation college student and owned a feed store in Mt. Vernon. Gonzalez said her father and mother impressed on her the importance of a college education and taught her and her siblings that “because we had many opportunities that other equally deserving individuals did not, we should always give back to our communities.”
“I see public education as the ultimate opportunity to give back, and I’m so honored to partner with the Ohio University community to give back to a region that I call home,” Gonzalez said. “I know that when communities come together to support public education, our cities and towns are strengthened, our civic engagement is elevated and the students we serve discover new opportunities that change their lives and the lives of generations to come.”
Viehweger said the search committee interviewed over 100 people for the job.
Following the meeting, a reception was held for Gonzalez in the Walter Hall Rotunda.
In an interview with the Messenger Wednesday afternoon, Viehweger said the search was a big job and was a learning experience for everyone on the committee.
"I've worked for big companies my whole live," Viehweger said. "I don't know that much about university presidents. ... So yeah, it was a lot of learning, but it was great. ... And the people worked really hard alongside their real jobs to make sure that we're getting the right stuff."
Stewart Gonzalez was among three finalists for the position that included Susana Rivera-Mills and Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee who visited the main campus as part of the interview process. The public and OU staff, faculty and students were able to fill out surveys on each candidate.
