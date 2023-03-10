Lori Stewart Gonzalez served as interim president of the University of Louisville and said her past experience makes her capable of serving as the 23rd president of Ohio University.
She was the last of three finalists for the position to speak on campus. Stewart Gonzalez spoke to about 100 people in person Wednesday and others participating virtually in the forum, which was held at the Baker Center Theatre.
The other finalists were Susana Rivera-Mills, provost and executive vice president at Ball State (Indiana) and Avinandan "Avi" Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Marshall University.
The OU Board of Trustees is expected to chose the next president at its April 6 meeting. The board held a special meeting, in executive session, to discuss the candidates Friday. The university said no action would be taken at the meeting.
Sarah Wyatt, OU Faculty Senate chair, served as the moderator. After she asked a question from the presidential search committee, the audience — both in-person and online — was able to ask questions.
Stewart Gonzalez currently serves as executive vice president and provost at the University of Louisville.
She has been in higher education most of her career, first as a language pathologist before going back for her doctoral degree.
"I worked mostly with pediatric populations," Stewart Gonzalez said. "Then I went and got my doctoral degree and moved right into higher education, starting as an assistant professor, actually at Southern Illinois University of Carbondale, Illinois."
She spent 20 years at the University of Kentucky as an assistant professor before becoming dean of the Health Sciences College. She went on to serve at Appalachian State and several other university positions before joining the University of Louisville in March 2021.
Higher education is experiencing unprecedented pressures, Stewart Gonzalez said. To respond to those pressures, OU will have to be more nimble and figure out what is uniquely Ohio — what will draw students from all over the world to Athens.
The university's current assets will build a path to what the university needs to be able to get and retain the next generation of learners.
"The legacy, the history of the institution, can reform the foundation of the core mission of education," Stewart Gonzalez said. "Ohio has really a great foundation. And then you have areas of excellence that you have tried to build and you can tell many of those are related to serving the region in sustainability and environmental sciences, environmental health, health equity, all those kinds of things that make the people of Appalachia stronger, more resilient, healthier and have healthier communities."
Stewart Gonzalez said the university has the right mix of things to thrive.
"The other reason this school appeals to me is I grew up in Appalachia. I was born in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. My family all still lives there," she said. "I was the unknown sister who moved away. I don't know if you know what that means, but it was a big deal when I went to Florida. I think my family thought I was going to Guam and they would never see me again."
Although the culture of Southeastern Ohio is different than eastern Kentucky, she taught students for 20 years at the University of Kentucky, where about 40% of her students came from Appalachia.
"It's not that I understand everything about the region here, but I understand sort of the Appalachian culture as a whole," Stewart Gonzalez said.
Because of her variety of experiences as a provost, dean of a college, chief academic officer, etc., Stewart Gonzalez said she learned how to be true to the university's core mission of education.
She wants to make sure Ohio maintains its R1 institution ranking as one of the best research universities in the nation.
"We want to make sure that we evaluate what it takes to maintain it and how we value all forms of scholarship and creative activity," Stewart Gonzalez said.
One of the things she has done that she is most proud of is the creation of an interdisciplinary, inter-institutional rehab sciences doctoral degree.
"So I was speech pathologist and we had athletic training and physical therapy in our college. And one of the regional campuses just 30 miles away had (occupational therapy)," she said. "So we created this interdisciplinary, inter-institutional Ph.D. and our students would take a course in rehab and then focus their research in their disciplinary area, but they also had to work with other disciplines, as they went along through their educational program.
"When they got out, they could do more interdisciplinary research than just single scientist research."
She is also proud of the University of Louisville's Center for Engaged Learning, which focuses on undergraduate research.
"It focuses on undergraduate research and getting our students out in the community in internships, co-ops — just working with small nonprofits," Stewart Gonzalez said. "One thing that I was doing, every time I met with businesses and corporations is I said, 'Please give us money for those internships."
Increasing diversity
In terms of increasing diversity in the student body, faculty and administration, Stewart Gonzalez noted that during her time in Appalachian State, they had a hard time recruiting Black students because there were no services that filled their needs.
The college talked with the city about subsidizing businesses coming to Boone, North Carolina, to provide those needed services.
"When our international students come, the food is one of the things that's necessary to make them feel at home," Stewart Gonzalez said. "So we have to worry about building that infrastructure and not having a bunch of pioneers being the first Black student in this major or the first Black faculty member in that. We have to build the community."
She noted that town-gown relations are critical in recruiting and retaining underrepresented groups.
If someone comes here and has a bad experience, if "we don't help them belong in the way they want to belong, then we'll never get students from that school again," she said.
As far as faculty goes, University of Louisville is making sure faculty has a cohort they can talk with, peer mentoring, mutual mentoring programs.
"Then the other part that I'd like to do, we haven't started this yet, look at our tenure and promotion guidelines and see if they are respectful of different kinds of research," Stewart Gonzalez said.
Graduate students
At the University of Louisville, they are really working on improving the mental health of graduate students.
"We made sure that we have counselors who understand the more mature students, older students," she said. "Then we looked at the stipend level for our graduate assistants and we just raised that. ... The other thing that we do at Louisville is we cover the health insurance for students. So they're covered under our health insurance."
She noted that the university needs graduate students, but has to focus on its four-year degree programs.
"That might be why you hear more of it," she said. "It doesn't devalue it, it's just the prerequisite for success and research for us to make sure our students graduate. So I haven't met the dean of the graduate school, but I have a lot of conversations with our dean of the graduate school, so we make sure things are in place."
Community, university relations
The University of Louisville has both an advantage and disadvantage in the fact that the city has many large corporations.
One such corporation hires students to work third-shift (night) manufacturing and funds their scholarship to Louisville, Stewart Gonzalez said.
"So that's like the beautiful marriage of business and education, whereas these students can get a degree and leave with virtually no debt," she said. "The other thing we do is we have about 300 interns in our General Assembly from the political science department, students that want to go and maybe be in law or politics."
The university also partnerships with nonprofits. It has an office that manages all those relationships and can match students with opportunities.
"So in Athens, I think what you would do is, it doesn't matter, you don't have to be a 500-person, 5,000-person, 50,000-person organization," Stewart Gonzalez said. "A small business can sponsor a student for some kind of internship, so they learn about how to deal with the community pride of place of Athens."
Regional campuses
Stewart Gonzalez said the biggest challenge high education institutions will have is declining populations. Universities will need to think about creative enrollment management.
"I think one of the challenges for higher ed that's gonna be one of our greatest challenges in our history ... is how are we gonna find those students and meet them enough that we keep them hooked into Ohio University," she said. "Maybe we give them a credential that when they go to work, we say, 'Hey, you got that credential. If you do this, you can move up." And you can move up."
Another option would be to engage adult learners who may not want a full degree, but OU can help them earn a credential or certificate that will help them get promoted at their work.
"So I think the answer to surviving regional campuses is we need to be the most creative campus in the State of Ohio," Stewart Gonzalez said.
Community engagement
Regardless of where campuses are, they are one of the anchors in that community, but how they're defined has to change, Stewart Gonzalez said.
"So when you're asking me my vision, you ought to be scared if I really give you my vision, because the vision should be the collective, right?" she said. "I'm just telling you some of the ways I'm thinking about it. It may be some of the regional campuses we think about a little differently and students that are really geographically bound, like they're not gonna come to Athens, that we make sure that those pipelines are still open for degrees that will allow them to live in their communities with good paying jobs. ... It's also part of workforce development in a broader sense."
One thing most of Appalachia has is a pride of place. "Those regional campuses help those communities feel like this is their community. We want to preserve that even as we're looking at some harsh realities of finances at some those institutions. So do some back off on some of their degrees. I don't know, is that one of the options? Do they add more degrees?"
While Stewart Gonzalez said she didn't have the answer, she knows that the campuses have to think about how enrollments have dropped and come up with a solution that preserves that the university can without being a financial drain that is unsustainable for the whole system.
"I think one of the things the president has to do is be present at those institutions," she said. "When I was reading the hopes and expectations that many of you were probably in those focus groups and it was clear, the regional campuses sometimes feel like people don't understand them. ... Sometimes they wanna be part of OU and sometimes they don't. But I think the president has to go and listen to the people, listen to the people in those towns to see where there's common ground for us to work together."
Capital campaigns
As a provost, Stewart Gonzalez has worked with the deans of colleges to coordinate their fundraising campaigns.
As a dean, she traveled throughout the state and met with alumni and donors. She also established an advisory board that included a monetary contribution to be on the board.
One particular fundraising experience stuck out to her.
"When I came to Louisville, we were talking with a donor about something the donor wanted to happen," Stewart Gonzalez said. "It would be like we wouldn't respond for a long time and then they'd pick it back up and we'd start doing the spreadsheet. ... It was sort of a 'I'll give you this, if you give me that,' sort of gift and it languished for two years. So the donor was getting frustrated, and the people that wanted the money on campus were getting frustrated. So I started in December, and in January I started a weekly call with the donor, her lawyer, her communication person and her staff."
The $47 million gift — the largest in the history of the institution — was announced in May. Two buildings were given to the university, with the donor refurbishing them for research. There was also a monetary donation.
"I just say that to you to say that there's the art of storytelling, you know, tell stories about wonderful things that faculty are doing, the staff are doing," Stewart Gonzalez said. "Because you also have to have perseverance, just to follow that gift until it's done and keep that donor engaged."
Shared governance
Willem Roosenberg, a professor of biological sciences, noted that OU has seen huge growth in administrative positions while the faculty has shrunk. He asked Stewart Gonzalez to discuss her vision of shared governance.
One of the first things Stewart Gonzalez mentioned was looking at the faculty handbook and working with administration to work on a handbook that works.
"People that criticize shared governance I think forget that over the decades and decades that has been the thing that has kept the university intact — this conversation between faculty and staff and administration is really important," she said.
Something that she has done at other institutions is host presentations on shared governance.
"I think that it's an important principle of academics, and we have to make sure that it works," Stewart Gonzalez said. " But it can only work if everyone comes to the table as their authentic selves, willing to work for the mission of the university."
Sustainability
Stewart Gonzalez noted that one of the mantras of Appalachian State is that sustainability is a tradition, not a trend.
Sustainability was incorporated into everything they did.
"Those students charged themselves a sustainability fee and then they turned it back into something for the campus," she said.
Louisville currently has contracts with companies that do renovations. If they meet certain energy-saving goals, the companies are paid back based on the university's saving.
Stewart Gonzalez said sustainability is something Ohio University can be really known for.
Globalization
In terms in globalization, Stewart Gonzalez suggested that the university limit the number of international relationships between faculty members, in which an OU instructor works with one in a foreign country, so it can focus on strengthening those relationship and getting more international student to Athens.
"We could look at courses and track courses that have globalization in them that faculty who are committed to do it," she said.
They can also look into doing international certificates because not a lot of students want to study for a semester abroad. Students could do something during spring break or have an upperclassmen plan a trip with a faculty adviser.
"There are smaller things you can do if you're not gonna invest a lot in sending a lot of students abroad for a whole term," she said.
Will you stay?
Stewart Gonzalez started at Louisville in March 2021. She was at another school for five years. One of the audience members noted that other OU presidents have had a relatively long tenure that allows them to develop programs that have continuity.
When Stewart Gonzalez started as provost, she was asked to work with the then-president for three years. She agreed.
"Eight months later, she left to lead Penn State," Stewart Gonzalez said. "I was put in the interim role, so that was a big transition."
While she hadn't aspired to be president, she enjoyed the role and decided to put her name in for president.
"I got the first interview and then when the vice chair of the board and the chair came, he said, we're only looking at sitting presidents. And I just thought, I wish you'd told me that before I put in my application."
While her time at Louisville has been short, she did serve as interim president. She has also been a provost for a long time and was at University of Kentucky for 20 years.
"If I came here, but I can't promise that I wouldn't get hit on one of your crosswalks by drivers who don't yield, I would pledge to be here for enough years that it would make a difference for the institution," Stewart Gonzalez said. "I can't guarantee anything cause you don't know what life will do. But if I were chosen for this job, this is not a stepping stone for me for another job. And you could write that down and, and that is true. This is, this would be the job for me."
Salary and compensation
In regards to salaries and retention, Stewart Gonzalez noted that Louisville is currently doing a compensation study, which could be done at OU.
A consultant is doing a market analysis to compare salaries. One thing they found is that the university has over 100 director titles on campus, but some people didn't have anyone working for them. "I'm not sure what they were directing."
The university then started work on a compensation plan during the course of two years because all the salaries under $15 an house to that rate.
They also examined the graduate student stipend and increased it to be more in line with the market rate.
The next study will be for faculty.
"It's going be a multi-year attempt to close the gap. But just like you, if you get a faculty member and she is a $30,000 salary increase, there's not really much of a counter that we're able that we're able to do on our campus," Stewart Gonzalez said. "I always say I practice productive paranoia. You walk around the halls, see if anybody is thinking of leaving and before they even get sort of to the point where they're trying to apply for a job, you can sometimes keep people there with some smaller retention. "
Improving morale, athletics
In regards to improving morale on campus, Steward Gonzalez noted that since 2016, Louisville has had five presidents, three of them interim.
"When I was in the role as interim, it's just was a low-trust campus and a low-trust campus tends to have issues with morale, right? Cause you're not sure that you're being told the straight story," she said. "So I engaged our Center for Child and Family Wellbeing because they've been working with corporations across the U.S. on trust. And so we engaged them to do a trust survey of all the campus and then go in and do focus groups with each unit, whatever the big unit would be."
The results recently came back and so far, the university has conducted eight listening tours. It is would on building a list of things to build trust at the unit-level and administrative levels.
Some of the list includes things like communicating, interventions through workshops. "I think transparency and communications, one of the best things to build morale."
Athletics is one of the gateways of a campus.
"You have two kinds of students that want to come to campus — somebody that wants to be on the team and somebody who wants to root for a team," Stewart Gonzalez said.
She noted that besides soccer, Louisville doesn't have any professional teams, so university athletics make a big difference in the community's spirit.
Stewart Gonzalez said she tries to show up to as many sporting events as possible so students know she's there for them. She also has invited donors to events.
"We were trying to grow black businesses that we're doing business with. They didn't always know how to be vendors," she said. "So I brought whole group of black business people into the football box, so they can watch the game. Then you talk to them about how the vendors work, so athletics is like this platform for communication, for community building and spirit building."
Maintaining R1 status
In regards to maintaining OU's R1 status, Stewart Gonzalez said graduate students are one of the big metrics of keeping that status.
"I think if you're talking about strategically what you do in research is look at where is the school already excellent or poised to be excellent so that you get money for investment," she said.
She noted that as part of the R1 status, the university needs faculty who are successful in securing federal funds that run the research engine.
The university also must provide the infrastructure necessary for faculty to be able to do their research, rather than worry about budgeting or ordering supplies.
Initiatives with social impact
One initiative Stewart Gonzalez is proud of is called the Cardinal Commitment.
Those students who have a 3.25 Grade Point Average or above qualify for the program, in which the university pays for all the students' education.
This has an impact on people's social mobility.
Stewart Gonzalez' father went to Berea College. Because he was able to get that education, at home he often remarked how he got an opportunity that many kids didn't get.
"I didn't know I couldn't go to college. When we would sit around at the dinner table, it would be every three or four years, my dad would say, 'What do you want to do? You know, what do you want to do?" she said. "... Social mobility is real and it can matter. First-generation students, if they can get through school without crushing debt, they're changing their family."
If higher education doesn't help people build better lives where they have a decent living, the country "is not going to be very good," she said. "We don't need the divide of the have and the have nots. Education is the equalizer in that way."
By eliminating student debt, first-generation students and other marginalized groups are helped.
Challenges as first woman president of OU
If selected, Stewart Gonzalez would be the first female to hold the position in OU's 219-year history.
She was the first female provost of Appalachian State and first provost from outside the institution in its history.
"I really haven't thought about it as being a woman," she said. "I've thought about it as being someone committed to education. Now I wear red lipstick, it's my standard thing. So that's gonna be something I'll expect everyone to notice that and comment on."
For her, being selected as the first female to lead OU would be a moment of great pride, in particular when thinking of those women who helped the community move along.
"It would be a moment of great pride for that I would say just because young women who aspire be something and they don't know what they want be to say, well at least I could do that. Cause we know if you see yourself in something, you believe you can do it," Stewart Gonzalez said. "So for me that's important."
